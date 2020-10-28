It's A Long Weekend Ahead! Here's How To Make It Worthwhile

The long weekend is approaching and you might have nothing planned… yet. Selected for you are places to see and activities to do. How will you spend your days off? Here are some events that should definitely be part of your weekend itinerary

7. Puppy Pilates at Bounty Beets Get your yoga mat, pup on a leash and head on over to Puppy Pilates at Bounty Beets for the paw-fect workout. Downward dog with you pooch in this group workout class. Afterwards, munch from the delectable a la carte breakfast menu, which is 25% off btw. Classes are on the last Wednesday of every month from 9AM – 10AM and are priced at AED95. To book a class with your furry friend: Call: 04 399 4141 or email: enquiries@animalagencyuae.com

6. An Irish trad music session at Hilton, Ras al Khaimah Trad on the Tra and tra-la-la at Rio Bar on Friday, November 13. Hilton has an exclusive offer hosted by Paddyman to bring you the weekend package! Have drinks by the pool from 4PM – 8PM at Rio Bar. Better yet, pack a bag and stay the night. The offers listed below will sure encourage you to. Note, this is one to plan ahead for! AED495 – room package (breakfast included)

AED200 – drinks package (add on)

AED295 – drinks without room (3PM – 9PM) For bookings: Call: +971 7 228 8844 or email: Reservations_RakResort@hilton.com

5. Enjoy sunset and dins at Noepe, Park Hyatt Dubai With the heat finally subsiding, the outdoors have never felt more inviting and Noepe is definitely an outdoor fave! This stunning Creekside resto gives us serious Mediterranean vibes and they’ve even got s firepit where you can enjoy shisha. Dreammmmm! Spoil yourself to, not one, but TWO happy hours!! Care for double the fun? Dive into their selection of cocktails for an unforgettable day. Happy Hour #1: Saturday – Thursday

5PM – 8PM

Offer: buy one, get one free (selected beverages) Happy Hour #2: Daily

11:30PM – 1:00AM

Offer: 2 signature cocktails for AED100

4. The Brew Garden, Grand Hyatt Dubai Run away from the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy a lush outdoor feast at The Brew Garden. Dine on German faves and sip on fresh lemonade and juices, fit for this current weather. It’s the lush greens you won’t want to miss! Currently running until November 14!!! For reservations, call: +971 547 92 907

3. Dubai Fitness Challenge Now is your chance to get moving and get fit with the Dubai Fitness Challenge. Lovin Dubai is a proud media partner of this event! Ace your 30 minute goal each day at fitness villages, fitness hubs, gym glasses, The Dubai Run and MANY many more!! Make use of the long weekend and hit Kite Beach, Al Khawaneej Fitness Village and Dubai Festival City Mall to kick start your 30×30 challenge. October 30 – November 28 Registration is now open so go on, get those gains!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Fitness Challenge (@dubaifitnesschallenge) on Oct 26, 2020 at 7:05am PDT

2. Summer Place & V Lounge, V Hotel Dim sum on your mind? How about a night of amazing music? V Hotel has you covered for both at Summer Place and V Lounge. Summer Place: Offering you delicious Chinese classics and a view Dubai’s awe-inspiring skyline, Summer Place IS the place to be! Daily from 6PM – 1AM V Lounge: The DJ will have you dancing in your seat at the V Lounge as you munch one some delish dishes and brill bevies. As a bonus, this weekend, V Lounge is celebrating Halloween. Get dressed up! Best costume wins AED 500 voucher! Daily from 8AM – 3AM

Friday October, 30 (Halloween) For more enquiries contact: 050 106 3496

1. Dubai Mall It may not be sweater weather yet but that doesn’t mean you should hold off on the fall shopping, right? The Mega Sale at The Dubai Mall is almost here! A sale of up to 75% off on fashion, beauty, accessories and more, awaits. Get your hands on some new items for your fall wardrobe now. If you’re in need of some sports gear, catch the 90% off sale on sport, health & wellness brands at The Dubai Mall!! Set a reminder: the sale starts October 29 and concludes October 31.