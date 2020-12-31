Ring In The New Year At These 8 Brill Spots In Dubai This Weekend

Goodbye 2020, can’t say you’ll be missed. This weekend is the first of 2021 and you just know Dubai is going BIG to celebrate the new year. Weather you’re aiming for a full-on fancy night or a laidback New Year’s Eve and day, we’ve got you covered! Ring in the New Year this weekend at these 8 spots in Dubai

8. Kiss concert at Atlantis, The Palm We’re all kissing 2020 goodbye because it sure was a rough one. Atlantis, the palm, have something BIG to celebrate the new year; a concert by the iconic rock and roll band KISS. Hotel guests can attend the concert from the safety spots of their balcony and you too can stream the concert online. Atlantis are offering a five-night package for 2, inclusive of a New Year’s Eve diner and the concert viewing with serve-in room bevies and snacks. Prices: $7,431 for a five-night room package

US$39.99 – Live Stream and 24 hours of unlimited replays

US49.99 – Live Stream and 72 hours of unlimited replays

US$249.99 – Gold VIP package- Live Stream, 30 days of unlimited replays, Limited Edition DVD w/ 16-page book, Limited edition T-shirt, limited edition poster

US$999.99 – Platinum VIP Package- Live Stream, 30 days of unlimited replays, Limited edition DVD w/ 16-page book, name in DVD credits and in book, Limited edition T-shirt, limited edition poster (autographed), limited edition Hoodie, silver plated limited edition commemorative ticket, limited edition vinyl record of the show To book a room please visit www.atlantis.com | call 04 426 3000 Click here to stream

7. The Great Gatsby New Years, Sonara Camp The Great Gatsby way is just what the doctor ordered to properly say goodbye to 2020. Sonara Camp are creating a night to remember with Broadway dancers, musicians and an awesome fire show. Under the star-filled sky, on sandy dunes you can enjoy a delicious sharing menu and tasty bevies. There’s going to be amazing activities the children can enjoy like camel rides, sports, movies under the stars and more! Prices: AED1,200 for Dinner and Party (includes two glasses of Champagne to toast):

AED1,750 for Dinner, Party with house selection of grapes

AED450 per child (6 to 12 years). Complimentary for toddlers ages 5 years and below. For bookings please visit here

6. Vietnamese Foodies lovers galore, Downtown The Burj Khalifa views today will be incredible so get your front row seats at Vietnamese Foodies to enjoy the view and of course delicious authentic Vietnamese food. Indulge in the all-you-can-eat dinner served to your table as you sing-along to the live DJ’s playlist. Prices: AED560 per person (indoor seating)

AED720 per person (outdoor seating) purchase before December 15 Date & time: December, 31 | from 8:30PM Location: Vietnamese Foodies, Burj Vista Residence, Tower 1, Downtown Avenue Dubai. To book, please contact: 04 554 2090 (Downtown Dubai branch)

5. Have an Arabian adventure at Magic Camps We’ve all been confined in our homes for too long this year and as a treat, why not try glamping? Magic Camps is when glamour meets camping, perfect for this weather. Be one with nature in the stunning deserts of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Oman, yet with the comfort of a luxury hotel. There are two types of accommodations to choose from, both offering comfort, one with a little more privacy. Live our your Arabian Nights fantasy for this weekend! For reservations: call +971 4437 8884 for the UAE and +968 246 136 41 for Oman | e-mail: to camps@magic-arabia.com Or visit their site here.

4. Original Wings And Rings have the BEST New Year’s Eve packages for you For a night of thrilling music, stunning Burj Khalifa views and of course some tasty wings, Original Wings And Rings are inviting you for all that and more this New Year’s Eve. Dive into delish unlimited food and bevies from 8pm until 2021! See what we did there? Packages: AED 199 for soft beverages

AED 299 for house beverages

AED 399 for premium

Free parking available For other info & bookings: 050 686 7122 | 04 359 6900 Location: Original Wings And Rings, DIFC, Dubai

3. Dubai Aquarium And Underwater Zoo If you’ve never met a penguin, maybe it should be part of your 2021 resolution list! Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo are making your dreams of befriending a penguin come true in the ‘Penguin Encounter’ package. Walk into the Penguin Cove with an expert zookeeper to learn about those little flightless birds. After playing around with them in the Antarctic Exhibit, you can walk away with a photograph that’s absolutely worth framing! Where? Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, The Dubai Mall. To make your bookings, click here.

2. Zoom at the rooftop E-Kart racetrack at The Dubai Mall We know weekend could be the same old routine but how about for a change, you try Emaar’s E-Kart at Dubai Mall Zabeel’s rooftop. Just imagine the views as you zoom by! Hit top speeds and race 6 of your friends and family. Since safety is a top priority, rest assured, they are managed by certified instructors and the cars have no emissions! The Dubai Mall Ekart Zabeel is located at The Dubai Mall Zabeel Level 9 Note: All drivers need to be at least 140cm tall, at least 14 years of age and able to safely operate the karts. Racers under the age of 14 but meeting the height requirement must have a parent or guardian to sign the liability form.