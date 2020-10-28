The Spooky Weekend Is Upon Us: Here Are 8 Events You Can Hit This Halloween!

2020 has been scary enough as it is but this Halloween is about to frighten you. Muahaha *cough* *cough* How do you want to spend your Halloween weekend? Dubai will have you munching, partying and trick or treating with your family and friends. Just remember to stay safe and have a spook-tacular Halloween! Tread with caution: here are 8 Halloween events in Dubai this weekend

8. Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Syahi Beach Resort & Marina Halloween legends Barasti are hosting the Sleepwalker bash on Friday, October 30. For the night when the sleepwalkers rise, make sure to blend in by wearing your PJ’s. Enjoy the music and play some games for the chance to win F&B prizes! Sleepwalk fast to Barasti as they will be applying strict social distancing measures. Free entry

7PM onwards

Contact: 04 318 1313

7. Tesoro & Treehouse, Taj Dubai Would you like to sip on The Witches Brew and indulge in some Bones Macaroons? Take a walk into the Haunted Graveyard at Tesoro & Treehouse for their exclusive halloween brunch. Surprise gifts will be awarded to the scariest dressed guests. Roaming ghouls and eerie creatures may be spotted so be on the lookout. When? Friday, October 30, from 1PM to 4PM AED325 – soft beverages

AED375 – house beverages

AED450 – including bubbles

6. OUIBar and Terrace, Radisson Red What’s cuter than pups dressed in costumes for howloween? Their very own brunch, that’s what! Bring your pooches for brunch on Saturday, October 31, where you can savor some barbecue and treats, and march to the beat of the DJ’s music. Dress up your dogs in the spookiest costumes for a chance to win some cool prizes. Timing: 1PM – 4PM

AED119 – food package

AED149 – softs and food package

AED299 – unlimited house beverages and food package

Discounts are available for Treats Card members RSVP at http://www.daidubai.com/

5. Casa de Tapas, Dubai Creek Yacht Club Book your first class ticket to Madrid in this Spanish style restaurant for a Halloween fiesta. Tune in for the live entertainment and choose from their selection of F&B deals. The best dressed will win an overnight stay in a 4-bedroom Creek Golf Holiday Villa so dress to impress! Date: 30th October

Time: 8PM – 3AM For enquiries: Call: 04 416 1800 or email: cdt@reservations@hyatt.com

4. KYO, The Pointe at The Palm Jumeirah Tokyo Terror is coming to town! Get tricked by the chilling decor and treat yourself to some questionable bites and unique concoctions this Friday, October 30. Put on your spookiest costumes as one lady and one gentleman will be awarded with a free unlimited Saturday Brunch, to be used until the end of the year. Party till the depth of the night from 7PM till 3 AM. AED495 – for gents with house beverages

AED395 – for ladies with house beverages For bookings: Call: +971 04 557 5182 or email: reservations@kyorestaurant.com

3. JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay Stay safe while still being spooky this Halloween. Show off your most creative mask this Friday for a mask-erade brunch from 1PM – 4PM. Masks are so in right now! You won’t be able to mask your happiness if you’re the lucky winner of a staycation worth 50,000 AED!!! Hurry up and book your spot. Friday, October 30

AED425 – including food and beverages For reservations call: 04 414 3000

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JW Marriott Marquis Dubai (@jwmarriottmarquisdubai) on Oct 26, 2020 at 4:14am PDT

2. Cove Beach, Bluewaters Circus and Halloween? Now you’re talking! Presenting Cirque d’Cove this weekend. A night where fire breathers, circus freaks, zombies and acrobats put on their supernatural acts. Sinister tunes may also be heard over by the DJ booth. Join from noon until the depth of the night on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31. For a spooky wine and dine, march on over to Cove Beach on Saturday, October 31, from 1Pm – 5PM. AED199 – drinks only

AED249 – mocktails and food-bites

AED350 – spooky mixed drink and house beverages Best dressed will have a chance of winning a 2,000 AED prize to spend at Cove Beach’s ‘Thursday’s Catch’ package for 4.

1. IMG Worlds of Adventure For the spooks and thrills, welcome to Nightmare in IMG Boulevard that is currently ongoing until Saturday, October 31. The world of candy awaits the young ones for a chocolate decorating competition and trick or treating. Nightmares aren’t complete without scary costumes, so all guests are encouraged to step into the Nightmare dressed to frighten, for a chance to win some prizes. Proceed with caution: enchanting women and zombies lurk the halls of IMG Worlds. AED250 – junior admission

AED300 – adult admission

free entry for children below 105cm. Purchase Tickets on: www.IMGworlds.com