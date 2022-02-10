These 5 Activities Are Calling Your Name This Weekend Of Love

It’s finally Valentine’s weeeekeneddd!!

Grab all those you hold near and dear and plan some cute getaways ASAP.

BUT if you’re stuck for plans, then allow us to suggest a few fun scenes that will be right up your alley this mushy, heart-filled weekend

5. 50 DAYS left!! So run to Expo 2020 this weekend and indulge in a fun brunch while you’re at it in Alkebulan

Live drumming, unlimited drinks, class views of Expo, African eats and a complimentary ticket to the Expo. Score, score & SCORE.

Price? Starts at AED295

Where? Alkebulan African Dining Hall, Expo 2020

When? Every Saturday

Time? 12pm-4pm

4. Let the enchanting views from The Next Level – The View at The Palm set the scene for a romantic night out

Take bae to the highest vantage point in Palm Jumeirah that 101% cranks city views to the NEXT Level. Marvel at the unobstructed and uninterrupted views of the Palm Islands, with city & gulf, views with your S.O. and make memories for a lifetime.

Dubai’s hottest observation deck is getting a whole lot more attractive! So nab your tickets ASAP.

Timings?

Monday to Thursday: 9 am – 10 pm

Friday to Sunday: 9 am – 12 am

Where? The Next Level – at the Palm Jumeirah (highest floor)

Visitors can purchase their tickets online or at the ticketing desk which is situated between Starbucks and the gift shop.

For more information, call 800THEVIEW.

3. Make it a family affair this Saturday at Ritz-Carlton DIFC‘s all-new Sunday Family Roast Brunch!

For family bonding sessions like none other, head to the all-new Sunday Family Roast Brunch, at the famed Café Belge and Sunken Garden.

The ELITE hotel is pulling all stops to ensure a superb time for families, kids, couples and literally anyone looking for a wholesome weekend. Magic shows, face painting, SLIME making, live entertainment, unlimited food and beverage selections including seafood, roasts and live pasta stations and much more!

This is the whole-hearted weekend fun that adults and kids DESERVE in their lives RN.

Where? Café Belge, Ritz Carlton, DIFC

When? Every Sunday, 12pm-4pm

Call us at +97143722777 to book.

2. Pamper yourself to complimentary yoga sessions at Dusit Thani, DIFC every Sunday this Feb!

Every Sunday this February, Dusit Thani will be hosting free wellness sessions for those looking to fall in love with themselves all over again.

Important Reminders:

– Bring your own mats

– Strictly for adults only

– Registration is a must

Book your complimentary session through [email protected]

When? All Sundays of February

Timings?

Wellness in Motion Pilates: 4pm – 5pm

Hatha Yoga: 5pm – 6pm

1. Get buying and selling at the LAST Flea Market in Ibn Battuta Mall this Saturday



Looking for cute V-Day buys on a budget? Then head to the Park & Sell Flea market at the Ibn Battuta Mall this Saturday from 11am – 5pm.

And if you’re looking to sell some oldy goldies, then book your stall and put your treasure troves on display for shoppers to get a hold of.

More deets, here.