Time To Unwind At These 12 Awesome Events Taking Place This Weekend!

Ahh – the weekend, it’s finally here. If you don’t have something planned, well now you do. Call up your mates and family and head on over to some of the best spots in Dubai to truly enjoy your days off work. We’ve rounded up the top 12 spots you wanna hit this weekend!

12. Discovery Dinner at Cafe Belge Every Monday in November Café Belge is inviting guests for a fantastic five course Discovery Dinner. The culinary team carefully curated an outstanding menu to only ensure that each course is beautifully complimented by a glass of exquisite grape. A true culinary journey awaits! Price: AED299 When: Every Monday

11. It’s a floral wonderland at City Walk To be one with nature, invite the fam to take a whirl at City Walk’s Floral Wonderland. Get lost and forget the troubles in the giant flower maze and set your eyes on their beautiful floral displays. When you spend AED300 dirhams, you can earn 20% cash back. Hurry before it’s all gone by November, 14.

10. The Grand Show at Billionaire Dubai is something else Immerse yourself in an unforgettable night by visiting Billionaire Dubai for a delicious dinner with a mesmerizing Grand Show. Since the first Billionaire in Porto Cervo, 1998 launched by world-renowned F1 legend, Flavio Briatore, Billionaire has been captivating guests for years. A cast of extremely talented dances, singers and acrobats are here to perform on stage as you bask in a riveting culinary experience. Celebrity chef Bauthan Piatti Zeynioglu curated an unparalleled menu that fuses New-Asian modernity and Italian authenticity. Dinner with a show but to new heights! Restaurant Timings: 9PM – 3AM Show Timings: From 9:30PM Location: Taj Hotel Burj Khalifa St For reservations: Call +971 (0) 4 510 3100 or What’s App +971 (0) 56 678 3357

9. Fridays are for brunch by the pool Brunch by the pool? YES please. Your Friday afternoon just got a whole lot better if you’re planning on visiting Arjaan by Rotana. Pick the best off their Arabic and International menu or opt for dishes from the live BBQ station. Stay cool under the sun with their bottomless soft beverages. And to top off your Friday, take a dip in the pool – it’s complimentary access! When: Every Friday | 12:30PM – 3:30PM Location: Arjaan by Rotana, Dubai Media City Price: AED139 per person.

Children below 6 years of age dine for free.

Children from 6 – 12 years of age will receive 50% discount. For reservations call: 04 436 0000 or email at fb.arjaandmc@rotana.com

8. Ottoman Whispers Afternoon Tea – Scrumptious! Tea parties have never felt more like a young girls’ fantasy until Park Hyatt joined forces with celebrity chef Silvena Rowe to launch Ottoman Whispers Afternoon Tea. What a delight!! With fairly Arabic twists to British favorites, chef Rowe has curated sweet and savory treats to be enjoyed in this exclusive ladies only afternoon tea. How does black truffle scented soft cheese muffin and crispy walnut baklava sound to you? Definitely worth a visit. Rotating workshops are also set up for you to partake in such as cake design, flower arrangement and pottery. When: Every Friday | 4PM- 7PM Price: AED275 per person otherwise AED495 for two ladies inclusive of workshop Location: Seventy Seventy, Park Hyatt

7. Social Hours at Flair 5 You simply cannot beat a happy hour at Flair 5. Settle into a beautiful oasis and enjoy a delicious beverage and an equally delightful bite. When: Saturday – Wednesday, 5PM – 7PM Location: Flair 5, The Ritz-Carlton DIFC Price: AED40 on selected beverages

AED40 on selected snacks

6. German feast and green gardens For the ultimate tranquil weekend, visit The Brew Garden. Surround yourself with lush greenery in this amazing outdoor escape with family and mates. Dine from their authentic German menu featuring classics like BBQ short ribs and veal schnitzel. YUM! Enjoy with a side of hop, fresh lemonade, juice or sodas. Mini and Mickey Mouse as well as Bongo the clown will make an appearance to entertain those kids. When: Thursday – Saturday | 4PM – 11PM Location: The Brew Garden, Grand Hyatt To book, call: +971 54 792 4907

5. Presenting: The Which School Show Parents, you might want to hear this. The Which School Show is hosting 30 exhibitors, including 27 schools, and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) for the UAE’s first virtual school show. From the comfort of your own home, you can speak live to the UAE’s leading schools, the KHDA, WhichSchoolAdvisor.com and SchoolsCompared.com and have your questions answered. If you’re a parent with concerns, The Which School Show will be hosting six live panels, led by UAE educators to address such topics. Pick which school suits you most by attending this show. Price: Free Date: Saturday November, 7 | 10AM – 4PM Register here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Which School Show (@thewhichschoolshow) on Oct 29, 2020 at 3:06am PDT

4. Celebrating cultures at Global Village Live the other cultures in one amazing spot in Dubai. Set a day aside for a trip with the fam bam to Global Village for its 25th Silver Jubilee! 26 country pavilions and 78 cultures to shop authentic products from. Ps. Russia, Cambodia and Vietnam have new additions. Dine from all over the world with almost 200 restos, cafes and street vendors to choose from. Your kids fave shows are also taking center stage, but if they’re more into the thrills, Global Village has rides and a stunt show for DAYYSSS. If that’s not enough, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not is home to 180 exhibits that date over 100 years old. Weekends & Public Holiday timings: Thursday – Friday | 4PM – 1AM (last entry at 12:30AM)

Saturday | 2PM – 11PM For more info, call:043624114 or email: info@globalvillage.ae

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Village القرية العالمية (@globalvillageuae) on Nov 3, 2020 at 12:30pm PST

3. Party all day at FIVE Hotel UK renowned DJ and radio host Charlie Sloth is here to take over The Penthouse! Enjoy the Day Party Brunch and the Afterparty as you listen to the unique beats of DJ Charlie Sloth. Join him and friends this and every coming Saturday starting November, 7. Brunch packages consist of unlimited selected bevvies and dishes off the Japanese inspired menu! You won’t wanna miss this. All the deets right here! Day Brunch: 1PM – 4PM AfterParty: 4PM – 8PM Brunch package: Ladies 250 AED | Gents 350 AED Location: The Penthouse at FIVE hotel, Palm Jumeirah

2. The Bloom Ladies Special Calling all ladies in town. Join us for a night out on Saturday. Enjoy 2 selected beverages along with a delicious snack. Location: Flair 5, The Ritz-Carlton DIFC When: Every Saturday | 8PM – 12 AM Price: AED100

1. Join the Fitness Challenge The Dubai Fitness Challenge is still going strong and now is your chance to partake! SOOOO many workout classes, stations and gyms to go to. How will you reach your 30? Fitness Villages: They’re free, they’re fun and they’re for everyone. Get your 30 at one of these fitness villages to kick start your challenge. Here’s the info. Dubai Run: It’s only the biggest city-wide fun run! Run in any neighborhood, at any time, and at your own pace. Register to be part of turning the city into a running track. City is a Gym: Workout stations have been set up for you to get your 30 going. Top athletes and coaches have created workout programs for you to follow along. Check them out! Deals: Register to become a DFC member and you’ll be able to redeem exclusive deal from MANY places. Click here to find out from where.