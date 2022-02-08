8 Rose-mantic Ways To Celebrate Valentine's Day In Dubai In 2022

Valentine’s Day isn’t for everyone…

BUT if you are looking for a venue that goes OTT to celebrate February 14, Dubai has HEAPS of options.

Every restaurant in town brings out the big guns for the big day, with deals for all budgets so this roundup is a mixed bag. Starting from AED300 per couple, there’s also an option here for AED1mill if you’ve got it spare…

8 ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Dubai in 2022

via GIPHY

8. Beachfront + a glorious Dubai Marina skyline views are the order of the day at Fish on V-Day

A three-course meal plus two glasses of bubbly has your name on it at Fish Beach Taverna, the Insta-friendly resto at Mina Seyahi.

Featuring starters to share, a main and fab desert, the sounds of waves crashing plus Dubai Marina skyline are bound to win your brownie pts with boo on the most reosemantical day of the year.

How much?

AED 499



When?

Monday, 14th February

Call 04 511 7373 or email [email protected]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fish Dubai (@fishdubai)

7. If you love love love sand in your toes, Nikki Beach has the V-Day plan for you

Hello fabbbbbb!

For elegant meets boho, look no further than the Dinner under the stars at Nikki beach, featuring beach front views, twinkling lights, fiery performances, and sharing style eats.

The sharing style menu will include the likes of freshly shucked oysters, Salmon Carpaccio, Makimono Sushi Roll, succulent grilled meats, and Grilled Tiger Prawns. Finish on a sweet note with decadent Strawberries & Cream or a rich chocolatey choux pastry dessert, Charbon Noire. Sounds =delishit!

How much?

For AED795, each couple can enjoy a three-course menu with soft drinks and a welcome drink on arrival.

For AED1,195, each couple can enjoy a three-course menu with a bottle of wine and a welcome drink on arrival.

When?

February 14th from 7pm to 11pm

Reservations are required and can be made by emailing [email protected] or calling +971 4 376 6162.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Beach Dubai (@nikkibeachdubai)

6. Love is on the menu at The Meydan Hotel from AED300

Celebrate the month of love at this prestigious address. Both Farriers Restaurant and Millennium Lounge are inviting you to enjoy a thoroughly romantic meal from AED300 per person. Enjoy dinner under the stars with a unique view of the Meydan racecourse. The team here are incredible and guaranteed they’ll go above and beyond to ensure your night of romance is one to remember!

When? Available throughout February

How much? AED 300 per person (standard) AED500 (premium)

Book it in here

5. For a six-course Italian meal you won’t forget anytime soon, head to Torno Subito at W The Palm

Treat your amore (and yo’self!) to a six-course Italian extravaganza, featuring dishes made famous by renowned chef Massimo Bottura. The resto is amazingly retro, a throwback to the Italian Riviera, and you can choose between dining in the restaurant, the terrace or level up with a private beach cabana. Eats include Carpaccio, Ravioli Ricotta Spinaci E Tartufo, succulent Wagyu cheek and a creamy Pink Cheesecake.

When?

February 14th from 7pm

How much?

Cabana: AED 2,999 per couple, served with a bottle of champagne and roses.

Premium Terrace: 1,199 AED per couple, food only or 1,699 AED per couple, served with a bottle of champagne.

Terrace: 999 AED per couple, food only or 1,499 AED per couple, served with a bottle of champagne.

Indoor: A La Carte menu available

Book it in: Call +971 4 245 5800

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Torno Subito Dubai (@tornosubitodubai)

4. Bring your one & only to Drift at the One & Only

Located at the exclusive One & Only Beach resort, there are heaps of experiences for loved-up couples to pick from, starting with a four-course menu (AED650) accompanied by live music, while there are only exclusive cabana experiences from AED20,000 per couple.

How much?

Dine at Drift from AED650 each

Drop an email to [email protected] or call 04 315 2200 to book

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D R I F T Beach Dubai (@driftbeachdubai)

3. Take your love to 4,000 ft in a hot air balloon

Say hello to the MOST memorable Valentine’s day activity in Dubai!

Take boo for an unforgettable sunrise hot air balloon experience, followed by a romantic picnic in a private cabana next to a serene and luxurious desert oasis. This sounds AMAZING!

A private car will pick you up in the AM, it’;ll be a short drive to the desert, before you float 4,000 ft up into the sky as the sun rises.

How much?

AED 1,950 per person

When?

Saturday, 12th February

Sunday, 13th February

Monday, 14th February

More deets here

2. Nova at Address Dubai Marina has a fab offer from AED350 per couple

Taste the romance with a three-course menu at Nova. Starting with a light salad, followed by small bites including sushi and bruschetta. Appetizers include baked or fried oyster and crab tacos, while mains take the cake with lobster tortellini and grilled-to-perfection strip loin. End on a sweet note with a shared pie, and whisper sweet nothings to bae to the sounds of a live saxophonist and singers. Tasty!

How much?

AED350 per couple with a bottle of grape!

When?

February 14, 6pm till late

Where

Nova Restaurant and Lounge, Address Dubai Marina

Call +9714 578 4444 to book

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nova restaurant & lounge (@novadxb)

1. Show your love they’re loved with Floward

Floward has a fab mix of prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers

Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.

Send flowers and get more deets here