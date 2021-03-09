Community
FREE Buggy Tours To Collect Waste Every Weekend In Dubai
“People leave a lot of trash and it’s disgusting”… Facts!
A desert buggy tour operator is doing their bit to tidy up the desert and you can join!
Infiniti Desert Tours Dubai are inviting residents for a free buggy-ride and desert clean up tour every week. It’s a guided tour and you’ll be picking up waste along the way. Th tours kick off this Saturday and will run weekly from 9am – 11am. As you can imagine, spaces are seriouslyyyy limited so if you’re interested get in touch now!
Contact Bruce at Infinity Tours of you can DM Instagram here
Via Bruce at Infiniti Desert Tours. Get in touch, find out more information and let them know you’re interested to join here
Take note: A buggy fits two people and the driver should know how to operate a vehicle.
Spots will be seriously limited so do get in touch in advance if you want to attend!
Infiniti Desert Tours do desert tours in Dubai, it’s a mix of KTM Bike Tours and Yamaha Buggy. Buggy tours can cost upwards of AED1k so the fact that they’re launching a free day every week to collect waste is pretty great!
This week, environmentalist Winston Cowie told The Lovin Daily the devastating effects just one piece of trash can have on the environment
Watch it here:
We Need To Act Now To Protect The UAE Environmant pic.twitter.com/qyuyO1OCV5
