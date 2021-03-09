FREE Buggy Tours To Collect Waste Every Weekend In Dubai

There are FREE Desert Buggy Tours To Pick Up Trash Every Weekend In Dubai

“People leave a lot of trash and it’s disgusting”… Facts!

A desert buggy tour operator is doing their bit to tidy up the desert and you can join!

Infiniti Desert Tours Dubai are inviting residents for a free buggy-ride and desert clean up tour every week. It’s a guided tour and you’ll be picking up waste along the way. Th tours kick off this Saturday and will run weekly from 9am – 11am. As you can imagine, spaces are seriouslyyyy limited so if you’re interested get in touch now!

Contact Bruce at Infinity Tours of you can DM Instagram here

The tour company is doing free desert buggy tours to collect waste every weekend