Dubai Now Has COVID Vaccines On Wheels Rolling Out Citywide
More brilliant innovation from Dubai as it works to vaccinate the masses.
Dubai introduces COVID-19 vaccination drives across the city, the mobile clinics are deployed as part of the Wellness on Wheels (WoW) initiative by MBR University in collaboration with Dubai Health Authority.
The vaccines on wheels are part of Dubai’s aim to vaccinate 100% of the eligible adult population by the end of this year. Once vaccinated, the community is reminded to follow all precautionary measures after receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccines on wheels have visited 11 locations to date
#Dubai introduces COVID-19 vaccination drives across the city through mobile clinics deployed as part of the Wellness on Wheels (WoW) initiative by @MBRUniversity in collaboration with @DHA_Dubai. pic.twitter.com/2vw7v4b7X3
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 8, 2021
Two mobile clinics staffed are administering the vaccines across 11 vaccination points
In one month, a total of 7,688 people received their COVID-19 vaccination through the mobile clinics.
The move is in line with Dubai’s efforts to vaccinate 100% of all eligible adults by the end of the year
Find the mobile units in various locations
- Al Garhoud Private Hospital
- Oilfields Supply Center Ltd.
- SRG Holding Sheraton Grand
- DP World; American Hospital Dubai
- McDermott Middle East Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).
