د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Dubai Now Has COVID Vaccines On Wheels Rolling Out Citywide

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Dubai Now Has COVID Vaccines On Wheels Rolling Out Citywide

More brilliant innovation from Dubai as it works to vaccinate the masses.

Dubai introduces COVID-19 vaccination drives across the city, the mobile clinics are deployed as part of the Wellness on Wheels (WoW) initiative by MBR University in collaboration with Dubai Health Authority. 

The vaccines on wheels are part of Dubai’s aim to vaccinate 100% of the eligible adult population by the end of this year. Once vaccinated, the community is reminded to follow all precautionary measures after receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccines on wheels have visited 11 locations to date

Two mobile clinics staffed are administering the vaccines across 11 vaccination points

In one month, a total of 7,688 people received their COVID-19 vaccination through the mobile clinics.

The move is in line with Dubai’s efforts to vaccinate 100% of all eligible adults by the end of the year

Find the mobile units in various locations

  • Al Garhoud Private Hospital
  • Oilfields Supply Center Ltd.
  • SRG Holding Sheraton Grand
  • DP World; American Hospital Dubai
  • McDermott Middle East Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).

 

Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone

READ NEXT: Dubai Police Use 3D Facial Imaging To Help Identify A Man Who Was Found Dead Off The Coast

WATCH: The Lovin Daily: UAE Influencers Must Pay Taxes On Free Gifts And Vacays

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?