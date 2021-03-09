Dubai Now Has COVID Vaccines On Wheels Rolling Out Citywide

More brilliant innovation from Dubai as it works to vaccinate the masses.

Dubai introduces COVID-19 vaccination drives across the city, the mobile clinics are deployed as part of the Wellness on Wheels (WoW) initiative by MBR University in collaboration with Dubai Health Authority.

The vaccines on wheels are part of Dubai’s aim to vaccinate 100% of the eligible adult population by the end of this year. Once vaccinated, the community is reminded to follow all precautionary measures after receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccines on wheels have visited 11 locations to date