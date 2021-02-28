د . إAEDSRر . س

Golden Business Visa in Dubai: The 3 Steps To Apply

The Golden Business Visa system paves the way for non-Emiratis to enjoy long-term residency in the UAE.

There are a number of tracks open for certain individuals in the UAE to gain long term residency, including investors, inventors, artists, entrepreneurs, outstanding students and more and now you can apply for a nomination for the UAE Golden Business visa. The UAE continues to attract the best and brightest entrepreneurs and longterm visa options make establishing a home here a more attractive option for foreigners.

What is it? The Business Visa is part of the Golden Visa system for permanent residents and foreigners to establish a home in the United Arab Emirates. The Visa allows entrepreneurs the freedom to explore and experiment in the UAE, while securing a future for themselves and their families.

Golden Business Visa in Dubai: 3 steps to apply

1. Apply for your Golden Business Visa nomination

Start by applying for nomination. Your application will be reviewed by an authorised government incubator within 30 days and you will receive an email notifying you of the outcome.

via GIPHY

2. Upload documents

Once your nomination has been approved, you will receive a link through email to upload the required documents for the visa.

via GIPHY

3. Receive your visa

Your application will be verified by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and you will receive your visa.

via GIPHY

