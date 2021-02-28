Inspo
Golden Business Visa in Dubai: The 3 Steps To Apply
The Golden Business Visa system paves the way for non-Emiratis to enjoy long-term residency in the UAE.
There are a number of tracks open for certain individuals in the UAE to gain long term residency, including investors, inventors, artists, entrepreneurs, outstanding students and more and now you can apply for a nomination for the UAE Golden Business visa. The UAE continues to attract the best and brightest entrepreneurs and longterm visa options make establishing a home here a more attractive option for foreigners.
What is it? The Business Visa is part of the Golden Visa system for permanent residents and foreigners to establish a home in the United Arab Emirates. The Visa allows entrepreneurs the freedom to explore and experiment in the UAE, while securing a future for themselves and their families.
Golden Business Visa in Dubai: 3 steps to apply
1. Apply for your Golden Business Visa nomination
2. Upload documents
3. Receive your visa
Your application will be verified by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and you will receive your visa.
The COVID-19 precautionary measures introduced in February have been extended until Ramadan, announced by Dubai Media Office on Friday.
Headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management stated that the measures that took place at the beginning of February will be extended until the start of Ramadan in mid-April.
The measures set in place will be extended until the beginning of Ramadan (mid-April)
What does this mean?
Well, things will pretty much remain the same as they are now until the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, meaning:
- The capacity of indoor-seated venues including cinemas, entertainment, and sports venues to remain at 50% capacity
- Shopping malls, hotel establishments, and swimming pools, and private beaches in hotels will stay operating at 70% capacity
- Restaurants and cafes will continue to close by 1 am
and last but not least, intensified monitoring efforts and inspection campaigns will take place and tough penalties will be imposed for safety protocol violations.