Golden Business Visa in Dubai: The 3 Steps To Apply

The Golden Business Visa system paves the way for non-Emiratis to enjoy long-term residency in the UAE.

There are a number of tracks open for certain individuals in the UAE to gain long term residency, including investors, inventors, artists, entrepreneurs, outstanding students and more and now you can apply for a nomination for the UAE Golden Business visa. The UAE continues to attract the best and brightest entrepreneurs and longterm visa options make establishing a home here a more attractive option for foreigners.

What is it? The Business Visa is part of the Golden Visa system for permanent residents and foreigners to establish a home in the United Arab Emirates. The Visa allows entrepreneurs the freedom to explore and experiment in the UAE, while securing a future for themselves and their families.

Golden Business Visa in Dubai: 3 steps to apply