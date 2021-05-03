Images Of A Futuristic Concept Mosque Have Leaked And People Are Super Impressed

The UAE is home to some of the most beautiful mosques in the world. It’s no secret that architects have been reinventing the traditional style of masjids and adding futuristic elements to them. They come out breathtaking. Pearl Mosque is no exception. LYX Arkitekter have taken inspirations right out of Dubai to come up with a mosque that has taken the city by storm People are absolutely impressed by the images of the Pearl Mosque concept Images by Amazing Architecture

Pearl Mosque takes inspirations right out of the UAE LYX Arkitekter have created some amazing designs but the Pearl Mosque concept is just brilliant! The UAE’s most famous profession back in the day was pearl diving. Taking inspiration from the pearl and shell, the Pearl Mosque concept came to be. The exterior mimics the shape of a shell holding a big white pearl. The pearl acts as the dome of the masjid, which is a traditional style. It also acts as a skylight during the day to illuminate the main prayer hall. The concept mosque would be in Dubai Creek and the pearl dome would later convert into a lantern as evening falls onto the area. We can’t forget the stunning take on the minaret. While they are using standing tall and come to a point, Pearl Mosque’s minaret would be a sail shape that is emerging from the earth and vanishes into the sky.

Pearl Mosque is also inspired by Islam The moasjid has 8 gates which is inspired from the belief that there are 8 gates to the heavens in Islam and 8 angels holding the throne. The gates arches morph into the shell by merging together and become unified in the Mihrab where the imam stands to lead the prayers. The concept mosque can accommodate 7,500 worshippers in the main hall and the basement includes the culture center, ablution and parking.