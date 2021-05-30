Jumeira Is Now Home To A 200 Metre Long 3D Artwork

This new number is aimed to bring Jumeira’s brand identity to life. The Jumeira Project is an initiative created in 2018 on order to raise the area’s profile as a social and cultural destination. Late last year we saw art installations in Jumeira bus stops that all celebrate the heritage of the neighbourhood.

Its huge, its stunning, it’s worth a thousand words. Brand Dubai and Dubai Holding have collabed and are brining us the city’s longest public 3D artwork!

The 200 metre long artwork is inspired by Jumeira beach’s surfers

Brand Dubai is the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) and they collaborated with Dubai Holding to bring us this fantastic work of art. On a 236 x 12 metre hoarding is a 3D illustrations of long strokes of sea waves that is painted on by a paint brush. You could also see surfers riding out the waves. The inspiration for the artwork takes from the surfers on Jumeira beach. It’s created by international 3D artist Juandres Vera.

Our partnership with Brand Dubai will enable us to further drive public engagement with art and creativity across the city to help enhance peoples’ happiness and quality of life. We truly believe in the positive, powerful impact of creative expression on society. In line with our mission to operate ‘For the Good of Tomorrow’, we are proud to continue playing a role in promoting appreciation for art and artists and enhancing the experience for the community in all our destinations.

Khalid Al Malik, Managing Director of Dubai Holding, said.

This project is in line with the vision of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to transform Dubai into an open-air museum.

Nehal Badri, Director of Brand Dubai, said.

Dubai Holding’s art and creativity initiative, Dubai Walls, has been implemented across Dubai since 2016. They were in Souk Seven, Sculpture Park in Jaddaf Waterfront. Various art and street art festivals were hosted by Dubai Holdings across JBR, City Walk, La Mer, Al Seef, d3 and others.