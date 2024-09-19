This Live Music Bar On The Palm Might Just Be The Perfect Night Out!

Craving a night of soulful tunes, electric vibes, and a packed house of music lovers? Look no further than Aretha at St. Regis Gardens, Palm Dubai! While Dubai is home to an abundance of incredible restaurants, live music venues are a bit scarce. That’s why it’s thrilling to see a top-tier music bar join the scene—and when it’s part of the renowned Rikas Group (think La Cantine du Faubourg, Twiggy, and Gohan), you know it’s going to be on fire!

Whisk yourself back to a bygone era of classic jazz… Imagine sipping your favourite drinks, swaying to the rhythm of soul, rhythm, and blues, all while being transported back to the magical sounds of the sixties and seventies.

This isn’t just any night out—it’s a full-on music experience! Talented artists will take the stage to bring you electrifying performances that capture the essence of an unforgettable era. Whether you’re a fan of smooth vocals or funky basslines, this is the place to be for a party where the music takes centre stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aretha (@arethadubai)

Dress sharp and prepare to dance

Aretha isn’t just about the vibe—it’s a culinary experience too! The menu is packed with classic favorites like Dover Sole Meunière, Wagyu Beef Rossini, and Grilled Rock Lobster. Plus, you’ll find premium delights like Caviar, Oysters, and a variety of exciting starters. Don’t miss the chef’s signature dish, Poached Egg Caviar with crispy potato and Parmesan emulsion—it’s a must-try! Once you’re done dining, prepare to dance! Late night, it’s the DJs turn to take over, and this place becomes a serious PARTY! That’s right friends, from soulful tunes to party vibes, this new venue might just be the perfect night out! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aretha (@arethadubai) Book your table ASAP!

Dress to impress, as the dress code is chic elegant, and this night deserves nothing less. No sportswear, sneakers, or flip flops, please—it’s all about that stylish vibe.

For a night that blends timeless tunes with an unbeatable atmosphere, make sure to book your spot!

For bookings and more information, call 04 880 5242 or visit their website. See you there for a night you won’t forget!