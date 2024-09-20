Welcome to Lovin Travels… A mini travel series highlighting countries near and far, a handy guide to help you plan your next vacation. Whether planning summer holidays with friends, family, or travelling solo, this series should serve as a helpful starting point to plan your visit. So, grab your passport (and apply for that visa) and let’s go!
Lovin Travels… Thailand
Thailand is a tropical paradise, packed with stunning beaches, buzzing cities, and a rich cultural vibe. Whether you’re wandering the lively streets of Bangkok or soaking in the peaceful temples of Chiang Mai, every part of the country has something special to offer.
4,846 km from Dubai, or just over six hours by plane, Thailand is totally doable for a quick getaway. Whether you’re after a short break or a longer escape, this beautiful Southeast Asian gem has something for everyone.
Recharge on arrival…
Toucing down in Bangkok is a total feast for the senses! The sights, sounds, and smells are so uniquely Thai, it’s like nothing you’ve experienced before. After your quick six-hour flight, if you’re craving some relaxation, the Four Seasons Bangkok is the perfect sot to regroup. You can soak in the gorgeous views and treat yourself to a well-deserved Thai massage—just what you need to hit reset!
With its clear views of the Chao Phraya River, the five-star resort is an urban oasis, offering award-winning dining and top-notch wellness experiences.
If you’ve got some time in Bangkok, kick things off by exploring the Grand Palace—it’s an absolute must. After that, hop on a boat ride along the Chao Phraya for a fresh perspective of the city. Wrap up your day with a street food adventure at the lively markets—the flavors will blow your mind! And don’t miss the iconic Khao San Road for some serious backpacker vibes, amazing street food, 24/7 party energy, and quirky stalls where you can snag some unique Thai souvenirs.
Book your epic Thailand escape at Four Seasons Bangkok here
Escape the city and head to Chang Mai for a relaxing jungle experience
If you’re anything like us and love a good adventure, then before you kick back at the beach, a trip to Chiang Mai should be on your agenda. From the stunning Doi Suthep to the vibrant Night Bazaar, this city is overflowing with culture and charm. Be sure to check out peaceful temples like Wat Phra Singh, or head to Mae Sa Waterfalls for a little nature escape. Whether you’re into history or adventure, Chiang Mai guarantees unforgettable memories!
And if you’re craving some privacy and tranquillity in a lush jungle setting, the Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai is where you want to be. Get ready to unwind in serenity, surrounded by rice fields, and find your little slice of paradise. Turn off your phone, dive into a yoga session, or try your hand at a local Thai cooking class!
Find your ultimate holiday package at Four Seasons Resort Chang Mai here
This luxurious resort blends right into the countryside and is the perfect escape from the world
A trip to Thailand is not complete without a trip to the islands
Thailand is a total dream destination. So when HBO needed the perfect Thailand escape for Season 3 of White Lotus—a series that reveals the dark secrets and twisted truths of its guests in an exclusive hotel setting—they chose the idyllic Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, which looks like a tropical postcard.
Here, you can spend your days on pristine beaches lined with tropical greenery and calm blue waters, lounging by the infinity pool with a refreshing drink, or unwinding on your private deck overlooking the crystal clear ocean. This is the land of coconuts and mangoes, where the fruit tastes so fresh, it’s like it was picked that morning (and it probably was!).
Whether you’re after some R&R, a cultural escape, or even want to dip your toes into local sports like Muay Thai, you can do it all. You’re just moments away from breathtaking boat trips—don’t miss the famous Angthong National Marine Park—or you can step into the sea-facing outdoor ring for a Muay Thai session with a pro. It’s an amazing full-body workout! And naturally, the spa’s Muay Thai Recovery treatment will be waiting for you, followed by VIP seats at the local boxing stadium.
Let Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui curate the ultimate trip for you, while you kick back, relax, and enjoy the freshest coconuts around!
Do I need a visa to visit Thailand?
Whether you need a visa to visit Thailand depends on your nationality and the purpose and duration of your stay. Many nationalities can enter Thailand for tourism purposes without a visa for up to 30 days if arriving by air or 15 days if arriving by land. 45 countries must obtain a visa before arrival.
Learn more here via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
How do I get there?
- Choose an Airport in Thailand: Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) and Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) are the most common international airports. Other airports in Thailand include Phuket International Airport (HKT) and Chiang Mai International Airport (CNX).
- Book a Flight: You can book a direct flight or one with a stopover. Emirates, Thai Airways, and other airlines offer direct flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Bangkok. Check flight comparison websites or travel agencies for the best options.
- Flight Duration: The direct flight from Dubai to Bangkok typically takes around 6-7 hours
- Local Transportation: From the airport, you can use taxis, airport shuttles, or public transport to reach your final destination in Thailand.
Frequently asked questions
- What is the best time to visit Thailand?
- The best time to visit Thailand is during the cool and dry season from November to April. The weather is pleasant and ideal for travel.
- What currency is used in Thailand?
- The currency used is the Thai Baht (THB).
- Do I need a visa to visit Thailand?
- It depends on your nationality. Many countries have visa-free access for up to 30 days if entering by air or 15 days if entering by land. Check with the Thai embassy or consulate for specific requirements based on your nationality.
- What language is spoken in Thailand?
- The official language is Thai. English is widely spoken in tourist areas and by those working in the tourism industry
- What should I wear when visiting Thailand?
- Light, comfortable clothing is recommended due to the hot and humid climate. When visiting temples, dress modestly with covered shoulders and knees.
- What is the local cuisine like?
- Thai cuisine is renowned for its flavors and includes dishes like Pad Thai, Tom Yum Goong (spicy shrimp soup), Green Curry, and Mango Sticky Rice.
- What transportation options are available in Thailand?
- Common transportation options include tuk-tuks, taxis, songthaews (shared pickup trucks), motorbike rentals, and public buses. In cities like Bangkok, you can also use the BTS Skytrain and MRT subway.
Post Views: 0