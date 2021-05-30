Dubai's Famous Mango Lambo Delivery Service Is Back

The Mango Lambo Delivery Service Returns! It’s been a minute since we’ve had a seriously ‘only in Dubai’ headline… until this: This Mango Lambo delivery service that dominated headlines in 2020 is back. Pakistani mangoes are back in season and if you act quickly, your next box might be delivered in a shocking green Lambo… we kid you not! Pakistan Super Market is launching the Mango Lambo delivery service on June 1 and not only will you get the sweet fruit delivered to your door in a car worth AED1.2 million, but you’ll also get a quick ride in the nippy supercar

The order information hasn’t been announced yet – Stay tuned! The supermarket announced the service was returning on Facebook last week but so far, they have not provided the information you need to book this exclusive deal. An update on Pakistan Supermarket two days ago said, ‘Ordering details and the process will be announced soon’. Take note: It’s a minimum order of three boxes and that will cost you AED150.

Watch how the service rolled out last year

