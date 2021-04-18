This Roller Derby In Dubai Brings Out The 90s Kids In All Of Us

It’s 2009 and while your mother wants you to take centre stage at pageants, your tru passion is roller derby. Is your name Bliss? Because you can live out this movie at RollDXB! Whip It might just be a movie but if it inspired you to try our roller skates, now is your chance. Head on over to RollDXB because it is finally up and running

Anything from Roller Disco nights, Skate Jams, Roller Derby, Roller Hockey and waaayyy more Don’t have the shoes? RollDXB has the skates for you to rent or even purchase. Don’t know how to skate? Lucky for you, they have professional skate instructors to give one-on-one or group lessons. You could be the person who frequently lands on their bum or their feet, it doesn’t matter. And to be really part of the community, they host regular skate clinics and summer camps. Wanna dance? Kids and adults can enjoy the roller disco sessions. Oh man there’s so much you could do.

All the RollDXB deets to finally start your roller derby dreams During Ramadan, their timings are from 4 PM to 1 AM. On regular days it’s 2:30 PM to 10 PM on weekdays and 10 AM to 12 AM on weekends. They are located in Marina Cubes Street in Mina Rashid. Find out more on their site!

