This Team Is On A Mission To Feed Stray Cats In Dubai During Ramadan

It would be difficult for one pet shop to feed all the strays in Dubai, but Afro Pets has started a fantastic initiative aiming to do just that… with your help.

The pet shop, which says its mission is ‘to make a better pet community in every neighborhood around the region’ is giving FREE CAT FOOD until the end of the Holy Month.

All you need to do is visit the story in Mirdir and they’ll top you up, it’s a community iniative to help homeless cats in the city.

#FeedTheStrays is here and you can help