The Artist Behind The Iconic Obama "Hope" Poster Has Created Stunning Murals Around Dubai
Remember the “Hope” poster that was made for Obama for the 2008 presidential election? It had this look about it that was super iconic. The maker of that amazing poster is finally making his debut in the Middle East.
Shepard Fairey is showcasing his previous works as well as creating new pieces exclusively for Dubai which you can now go see!
Shepard Fairey’s first show in the region is taking place at Dubai’s Opera Gallery
As soon as I heard that they had a gallery here, I said that’s where I want to do it. I’m not an authority on Arab culture or Islam, but I’m open-minded and I’m here to learn,
Fairey said, in an interview at the Opera Gallery for CNN. You’ll find 150 of his masterpieces with old works of art, images, and motifs from his greater oeuvre. His solo exhibition at the gallery is titled Future Mosaic.
But the artist won’t stop there, nay nay. He’s also painting exclusive murals at Dubai Design District
The mural are on opposite walls, one is an intricate motif of fingers creating the sign for peace, and a flower growing out of a first that’s also holding a paintbrush. On the opposing wall is a depiction of a camellia flower and dove
The fist is a symbol of strength and empowerment, the paintbrush is for art and the flower as something positive growing and blooming. It doesn’t matter if you speak English, Arabic, German, Chinese, you can understand that imagery,
He explained.
Peace and harmony … are easy for anyone to understand and it’s hard to find fault with those ideas. It doesn’t say anything about religion or gender or nationality so these are ideas I can take anywhere.
He added.