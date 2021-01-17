A Coffee Spot In Dubai Featuring INCREDIBLE Classic Cars Is Getting Heaps Of Attention

Nothing great stays secret for long, and this genuine hidden gem of a coffee spot slash classic car museum is one of those places.

The Lodge is a huge non-descript warehouse in Al Quoz and it’s slowly grabbing the attention of Dubai’s active blogging folk. It’s unlike any coffee spot you’ve seen before… so you can see why. Visit and you’ll find a mix of slick, luxury and classic cars, working stations, chill-out zones and coffee, obvs!

The Lodge opened back in 2019, but it had a shaky start, (blame COVID) and the venue is actually taking a brief hiatus, so we’re more intrigued than ever. But videos of The Lodge are still being shared wildly, we do love a new unique hangout to check out… AMIRITE?!

The website is not currently up and running, but you can learn more about The Lodge here.

