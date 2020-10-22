Best Of Dubai
The Top 10 Ice Creams In Dubai For When You Wanna Treat Yo' Self!
Who doesn’t like a cone or cup of heavenly ice creams, especially in this Dubai weather that is never cold enough not to have one!
So, we have put together a list of the best places that you can have the most delicious ice creams at!
Here are the top 10 spots to get a nice ice cream in Dubai
How did Lovin Dubai choose the final list?
- Finalists were selected from all across Dubai
- Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating
- The final list is subjective – if we’ve missed out on any must-try places across Dubai, please do let us know!
- The brand’s social media audience and engagement were considered
10. Amorino UAE – beautiful colors and flavors and it’s flower-shaped
Where? Dubai Festival City Mall.
9. Jelly Belly – Happiness on a cone and you can have it FULLY VEGAN!
Where? Blue Waters Island.
8. Coldstone Creamery – Enjoy an amazing flavor and quite the fun show from the staff
Where? You can find it in different places across Dubai like Mall of the Emirates and Sheikh Zayed Road.
7. Baskin Robbins – Everyone’s all time favorite ice ream
Where? you can find it in nearly all malls in Dubai like Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, or Dubai Festival City Mall.
6. Salt – We go soft for Salt’s Softies! They are the best fresh flavoured Ice creams out there
Where? you can find Salt in Kite Beach, La Mer or newly opened branch at Dubai Marina Mall.
5. Häagen-Dazs – Ultimate Ice cream classic
Where? Dubai Festival City Mall.
4. Massimo Gelato – From the streets of Italy to Dubai with the perfect gelato
Where? Dubai Marina.
3.Granny Gothards – mouthwatering fresh flavoured ice cream tubs
Where? you can get it from Kibsons for 30 AED per tub.
2. Morelli’s Gelato – Gelatos couldn’t be more fun!
Where? you can find them in Mall of Emirates, JBR or Dubai Mall.
Let’s hear some drumroll please for the number one BEST ice cream in town…
1. Mado – We couldn’t end it without some Turkish Ice cream deliciousness!
Where? Mado restaurant in Jumeirah or Dubai Mall.