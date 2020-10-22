د . إAEDSRر . س

Best Of Dubai

The Top 10 Ice Creams In Dubai For When You Wanna Treat Yo' Self!

Who doesn’t like a cone or cup of heavenly ice creams, especially in this Dubai weather that is never cold enough not to have one!

So, we have put together a list of the best places that you can have the most delicious ice creams at!

Here are the top 10 spots to get a nice ice cream in Dubai

How did Lovin Dubai choose the final list?

  • Finalists were selected from all across Dubai
  • Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating
  • The final list is subjective – if we’ve missed out on any must-try places across Dubai, please do let us know!
  • The brand’s social media audience and engagement were considered

10. Amorino UAE – beautiful colors and flavors and it’s flower-shaped

Where? Dubai Festival City Mall.

More Info on Amorino here

 

9. Jelly Belly – Happiness on a cone and you can have it FULLY VEGAN!

Where? Blue Waters Island.

More Info on Jelly Belly here

 

8. Coldstone Creamery – Enjoy an amazing flavor and quite the fun show from the staff

Where? You can find it in different places across Dubai like Mall of the Emirates and Sheikh Zayed Road.

More Info on Stone Cold here 

 

7. Baskin Robbins – Everyone’s all time favorite ice ream

Where? you can find it in nearly all malls in Dubai like Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, or Dubai Festival City Mall.

More info on Baskin Robbins here

 

6. Salt – We go soft for Salt’s Softies! They are the best fresh flavoured Ice creams out there

Where? you can find Salt in Kite Beach, La Mer or newly opened branch at Dubai Marina Mall.

More Info on Salt here

 

5. Häagen-Dazs – Ultimate Ice cream classic

Where? Dubai Festival City Mall.

More Info on Häagen-Dazs here

 

4. Massimo Gelato – From the streets of Italy to Dubai with the perfect gelato

Where? Dubai Marina.

More Info on Massimo Gelato here

 

3.Granny Gothards –  mouthwatering fresh flavoured ice cream tubs

Where? you can get it from Kibsons for 30 AED per tub.

More Info on Granny Gothards here

 

2. Morelli’s Gelato – Gelatos couldn’t be more fun!

Where? you can find them in Mall of Emirates, JBR or Dubai Mall.

More Info on Morelli’s Gelato here 

 

Let’s hear some drumroll please for the number one BEST ice cream in town…

1. Mado – We couldn’t end it without some Turkish Ice cream deliciousness!

Where? Mado restaurant in Jumeirah or Dubai Mall.

More Info on Mado here

 

