10 Fun Indoor Activities Under AED 100 To Beat The Heat!

Due to the heated weather conditions, getting out is almost impossible in Dubai throughout the summer. People run to remain cool during this time since they can’t stand the hotness. To deal with the weather, you may want to visit a variety of indoor attractions and activities that will make you feel cool and collected around Dubai! Wait.. it gets better.. ALL ACTIVITIES MENTIONED ARE UNDER AED 100!

Here’s a list of fun indoor activities if you’re on a small budget:

10. Museum Of Illusions, Al Seef

Trick your sight while entertaining your mind! The Museum of Illusions Dubai provides a venue appropriate for both social and enjoyable visits into the realm of illusions that has thrilled people of all ages. The displays provide you and your little ones with entertaining tricks that will teach you about eyesight, perception, the human brain, and science. Don’t forget to charge your camera before your visit!

Location: Al Seef – Dubai Creek, Dubai

Price: Child Ticket (5-15 years old) = 60 AED / Adult Ticket (16+) = 80 AED

Website: To buy tickets, please visit this link.

9. Unwind Boardgame Cafe

Want to be entertained for hours? Then Unwind got you covered with their 800+ fun board games! 🎉 The café transports you to a nostalgic realm where you may relive superb moments and rediscover treasured memories. It also provides high-quality food.. YUM! 🤤

Location: Hessa St – Al Barsha, Dubai

Price: General: 1 HOUR = AED 18 per person / 2 HOURS = AED 27 per person / All Day = AED 50 per person. P.S: They’ve got a student discount too!

Website: To reserve a table, please visit this website.

8. TEPfactor, JBR

Feel like challenging the team? Then TEPfactor is the perfect place for you! Throw on your game face and unlock your internal adventurer as you face the 21 tasks that will put your tolerance, rational, athletic, and intellectual abilities to the test.

Location: Bahar Plaza – Al Gharbi St – Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai

Price: Kids Ticket (8-12 Years Old) = AED 79/hour & Adult Ticket = AED 99/hour

Website: To book your activity, please visit this website.

7. Hysteria, Dubai Mall

In the mood for an extreme fear experience? Say less. Hysteria is your place! 👻 Being the first haunted attraction of its kind in the region, Hysteria takes visitors on a trip through their most terrifying dreams and deepest phobias. For the faint-hearted individuals, you can skip this activity 🤭.

Location: The Dubai Mall – 2nd Floor, Near The Cinema

Price: AED 100 per person

Website: To know more information, please visit this website.

6. Dubai Frame

If you’re searching for a fun way to spend your day in Dubai, the Dubai Frame should be on your list. This attraction offers a bird’s eye view of the city’s famed and beautiful skyline, as well as views of Old and New Dubai and how the city has evolved into a one-of-a-kind urban.

Location: Zabeel Park Jogging Track – Za’abeel – Al Kifaf, Dubai

Price: Children Tickets (3-12 years old): AED 20 / Adult Tickets: AED 50

Website: To plan your visit, please visit this website.

5. Dubai Butterfly Garden

Did anyone say too many butterflies? The Dubai Butterfly Garden features 15,000 butterflies flying around visitors. It’s the world’s largest indoor butterfly garden! The attraction allows visitors to learn about and explore several varieties of butterflies, and you’ll gain a look into their world in its natural surroundings.

Location: Al Barsha South 3 – Dubailand Area (Beside Dubai Miracle Garden) – Dubai

Price: General admission = AED 55 per person

Website: To get more information, please visit this website.

4. Dubai Ice Rink

Glide your day away at the unmissable Dubai Ice Rink, the perfect place for you to show off your slick skating skills!⛸️ This location is a nice spot to hang out whether you’re a newbie, a skilled ice hockey player, or just wanting to socialize.

Location: The Dubai Mall

Price: Starting from AED 85

Website: To buy tickets, please visit this website.

3. Chillout Ice Lounge

Cool off from Dubai’s scorching heat at the Chillout Ice Lounge, a magical site with ice sculptures, ice chairs, and a luminous interior, all at sub-zero temps. Dress warmly with the supplied outer layers and grab a complimentary drink at the bar.

Location: Times Square Center – Ground Floor – Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai

Price: Child Pass = AED 65 / Adult Pass = AED 80

Website: To know more information, please visit this website.

2. EKart Zabeel

Are you feeling like challenging your loved ones with a thrilling go-karting experience? Then you should plan a fun hangout at EKart! This place is equipped with electric go-karts and offers a high-end challenging kart circuit for the supreme karting enjoyment. EKart Zabeel is for those looking for thrills and steady dosages of adrenaline in their veins.

Location: Financial Center Rd – Zabeel, Dubai

Price: Standard Ticket = AED 95

Website: For more ticket information, please visit this website.

1. Sky Views Dubai

Do you have what it takes to truly let yourself go? Slide from floor to floor more than 219.5 meters above the earth on the magnificent Sky Slide + gives you a panoramic view of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain! Being the first in the Middle East, this activity will be on-repeat of how fun it is! 😍

Location: Address Sky View Emaar Square Area Downtown, Dubai

Price: AED 85 for the Glass walk + Glass side. An additional slide can be added for AED 25.

Website: To know more about the Glass side, please visit this website.