100 Free Shaq-Inspired Shawarmas And A Challenge To Win NBA Game Tickets!

Abu Dhabi’s street food scene is about to get a larger-than-life upgrade, and it’s all thanks to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal!

In an epic collaboration with Experience Abu Dhabi, Shaq is bringing his larger-than-life personality and appetite to the heart of the city with a street food creation like no other…The Shaqwarma

Yes, you read that right. This isn’t your average shawarma; it’s a shawarma, but Shaq-sized.

Shaquille O’Neal, a known foodie, teamed up with Beit el Khetyar, an iconic Arabic street food spot in Abu Dhabi, to create a unique masterpiece that’s sure to grab attention (and stomachs!).

Inspired by the rich street food culture of the city, Shaq decided to give back to Abu Dhabi by creating the Shaqwarma, a giant shawarma that matches his towering presence and appetite. It’s packed with flavours, just like the vibrant street food scene that inspired it.

And the best part? It’s FREE – but for a very limited time.

Mark your calendars because on October 5th, Beit el Khetyar’s pop-up truck at NBA District will be open from 11am to 8pm, but the giant shawarmas will be available from 1pm to 3pm and again from 6pm to 8pm

The only catch? You’ll need a ticket to access NBA District to get in on the action.

Only 100 of these monstrous wraps will be up for grabs, so get there early if you’re craving a shawarma that’s fit for a basketball legend. Trust us, this isn’t something you want to miss!

Think you’ve got what it takes to tackle the Shaqwarma? Well, here’s where things get even more exciting. On top of serving up these massive wraps, there’s an epic Shaqwarma Challenge that’s sure to make waves across the city.

Grab a teammate, and together, you’ll take on the challenge of devouring a Shaq-sized shawarma in record time

The stakes? Pretty high.

The top four teams who can finish the Shaqwarma the fastest will win tickets to the NBA games on October 6th! That’s right, not only do you get to indulge in some epic street food, but you also have the chance to catch live NBA action. So a combo of food and sports…

The important bits

The pop-up truck will be open from 11 AM to 8 PM, but don’t miss the giant shawarmas and the exciting competition, available from 1-3 PM and 6-8 PM!

You’ll need your NBA District ticket to get access

Shaquille O’Neal, mouth-watering street food, and the chance to win NBA tickets – Abu Dhabi is about to experience street food like never before.

So, if you’re in town, clear your schedule for October 5th and get ready for some Shaq-sized fun. You know what they say…go big or go home!