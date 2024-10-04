100 Free Shaq-Inspired Shawarmas And A Challenge To Win NBA Game Tickets!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Abu Dhabi’s street food scene is about to get a larger-than-life upgrade, and it’s all thanks to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal!
Yes, you read that right. This isn’t your average shawarma; it’s a shawarma, but Shaq-sized.
Shaquille O’Neal, a known foodie, teamed up with Beit el Khetyar, an iconic Arabic street food spot in Abu Dhabi, to create a unique masterpiece that’s sure to grab attention (and stomachs!).
Inspired by the rich street food culture of the city, Shaq decided to give back to Abu Dhabi by creating the Shaqwarma, a giant shawarma that matches his towering presence and appetite. It’s packed with flavours, just like the vibrant street food scene that inspired it.
And the best part? It’s FREE – but for a very limited time.
The only catch? You’ll need a ticket to access NBA District to get in on the action.
Only 100 of these monstrous wraps will be up for grabs, so get there early if you’re craving a shawarma that’s fit for a basketball legend. Trust us, this isn’t something you want to miss!
Think you’ve got what it takes to tackle the Shaqwarma? Well, here’s where things get even more exciting. On top of serving up these massive wraps, there’s an epic Shaqwarma Challenge that’s sure to make waves across the city.
The stakes? Pretty high.
The top four teams who can finish the Shaqwarma the fastest will win tickets to the NBA games on October 6th! That’s right, not only do you get to indulge in some epic street food, but you also have the chance to catch live NBA action. So a combo of food and sports…
Shaquille O’Neal, mouth-watering street food, and the chance to win NBA tickets – Abu Dhabi is about to experience street food like never before.
So, if you’re in town, clear your schedule for October 5th and get ready for some Shaq-sized fun. You know what they say…go big or go home!
