11 Amazing Iftar And Suhoor To Try In Abu Dhabi This Ramadan

Ramadan is the month of blessings and making memories with your loved ones. And there’s no better way to spend the Holy Month than breaking your fast with your nearest and dearest at unique Iftars taking place across Abu Dhabi.

From iconic locations to Michelin dining, there’s literally something for all ages to explore and enjoy.

11. The iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi invites you to experience a one-of-a-kind journey at Salt Camp: The Art Has Left The Frame

Step into a whole new world as Salt Camp transports you into a world of 3D art marking the new campaign ‘The art has left the frame’ to experience classical artists’.

As one of many fab Iftar options in Abu Dhabi, in the heart of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, you’ll find bold and vibrant pink tents. At the centre of this visionary world is a glowing fire pit that welcomes visitors to gather and bask in its warmth. Additionally, the entire Salt Camp is surrounded by the alluring beauty of art and culture. On an elevated stage, nestled amidst the sand, the camp hosts a mesmerizing showcase of live performances from jugglers to Oud players.

Where? Salt Camp: The Art Has Left The Frame, Louvre Abu Dhabi

When? All of Ramadan from 1pm – 12am

Price? Free Entry

For all the deets click here.

10. Break your fast at Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi and Art Lounge for a unique Iftar experience

Honouring the calm, wholesome and reflective period of Ramadan, both Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi and Art Lounge at the Louvre Abu Dhabi are launching sumptuous and eclectic Iftar menus. Also, the chefs are fusing treasured Emirati ingredients with Parisian charm and the artistic personality of authentic French cuisine. Break your fast to two very different yet equally stunning Ramadan dining experiences under Louvre Abu Dhabi’s iconic dome.

Where? Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi and Art Lounge, Louvre Abu Dhabi

When? All of Ramadan from 12pm – 10pm

Price? AED 390: 3-course Emirati-French Iftar Menu at Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi

For all the deets, click here.

9. This fun-filled Ramadan festivity is back and better than ever – it’s none other than Ramadan Arcade at Manarat Al Saadiyat

Grab your loved ones and get ready to enjoy an amazing round-up of cultural activities, entertainment, and fun. Additionally, you can all relish in a wide variety of games and activities that include workshops, talks, art and more.

Where? Arcade at Manarat Al Saadiyat from 8am – 10pm

When? April 6-9 and 13-16

Price? AED50 for a daily pass, AED200 for all 8 days

For all the deets, click here.

8. Get ready for a Ramadan experience like no other as you break your fast with lions and giraffes at a unique Iftar at Al Ain Zoo

Imagine having a breathtaking Iftar with the king of the jungle… Well, imagine no more!

Al Ain Zoo has got your back with a fabulous Iftar experience with lions at the world’s largest man-made African Safari.

That’s not all! You can even enjoy a delicious Iftar date at Al Ain Zoo with miss Zafarana the Giraffe & her beautiful family after sunset. Make memories with your fam and friends as you break your fast and feed the giraffes at Iftar too.

Where? Al Ain Zoo

When? All of Ramadan from 6pm – 9pm

Where? Al Ain Zoo

When? All of Ramadan from 6pm – 9pm

7. Get ready for an elevated unique Iftar experience with the best underwater creatures at the National Aquarium

Bring your loved ones together for a memorable Iftar experience at The National Aquarium. Indulge in an elevated Iftar by the Chefs of Shangri-la. They will showcase vibrant flavours from across the region, including traditional Arabian-influenced dishes, tempting sweet delights, and more.

Where? The National Aquarium, Abu Dhabi

When? April 10-11 from 6pm – 9pm

Price? AED600 per person

For all the deets, click here.

6. Get into the spirit of fun this Ramadan with suhoor at the thrilling Esports Hub, Pixoul

Once the sun sets, the city comes alive. People in Abu Dhabi seek fun and entertainment, and there’s no better place to spend Ramadan than Pixoul. Get ready for an immersive gaming experience where you can meet with the local gaming community and explore Virtual Reality. Additionally, you can enjoy refreshments at the E-Sports Bar while playing the vintage Arcade games or show off your skills at the Esports Hub.

Where? Pixoul, Al Qana

When? All of Ramadan from 10pm – 3am

Price? AED100 per person

For all the deets, click here.

5. Embrace the cool weather and break your fast as you enjoy the nature of Abu Dhabi at Umm Al Emarat Park

Ramadan Nights at the Park is a unique way to have Iftar with your loved ones. You can even take this Iftar up a notch by taking part in Picnic at the Park. This is where you and your loved ones can relish in the lush greenery of the Park while indulging in a delicious picnic basket or Iftar box from Green For Life for AED89.

That’s not all! Every weekend of Ramadan, Umm Al Emarat Park brings you many fun, family-friendly activities such as face-painting and art workshops. As well as the traditional Ramadan ambience with oud players, tanoura dancers and traditional Emirati food and coffee for the entire family to enjoy.

Where? Umm Al Emarat Park, Mushrif

When? All of Ramadan from 6pm – 9pm

For all the deets & registration, click here

4. Curate unique memories as you enjoy this Iftar experience with your favourite characters at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

Gather with your loved ones and enjoy an authentic Arabic dining experience, including dishes such as beetroot hummus, muhammara, fattoush, stuffed vine leaves and batata harra. You can also enjoy delish chicken, fish or lamb ouzi with Emirati rice, Arabic mixed grills, lamb kofta and shish tawook from the live cooking stations. And don’t miss the traditional Ramadan drinks, including jallab, tamarind and laban. Additionally, they’re setting up a separate station that will also serve menu items for the little ones.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is taking Ramadan up a notch with a delicious Iftar offering for you at the vibrant Sidekicks restaurant. From authentic Arabic dishes to the cosy Ramadan-themed ambience, The WB™ Abu Dhabi Curio Collection by Hilton is pulling out all the stops to ensure you have a memorable experience. Lastly, the Iftar experience ends with meet-and-greets with renowned WB™ characters, including Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Robin.

Where? Sidekicks, The WB™ Abu Dhabi Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island

When? All of Ramadan from 6pm – 10pm

For all the deets, click here.

3. Back by popular demand, Yas Bay’s Waterfront Nights!

This year’s outdoor market brings together over 20 vendors showcasing the best of their crafts. From artisanal fashion items to mesmerizing art and jewellery – there’s something for everyone!

That’s not all, you can choose from any of the delectable dining concepts at Yas Bay Waterfront. Home to restaurants such as Asia Asia, Akiba Dori, Lock Stock & Barrel, La Carnita, Drop Coffee, and Hunter & Barrel – make your Iftar or Suhoor meal with your family and friends a memorable one this Ramadan.

Where? Waterfront Nights, Yas Bay, Yas Island

When? All of Ramadan from 8pm – 1am

For all the deets, click here.

2. Indulge in delish food as you watch screenings of Ramadan programmes at the one and only Al Ain Oasis!

Celebrate the Holy month of Ramadan at the Al Ain Oasis with the ‘Ramadan at the Oasis’ event. This is where you can enjoy screenings of Ramadan television programmes while enjoying delicious meals and snacks.

Where? Al Ain Oasis, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi

When? All of Ramadan from 10pm – 12am

For more information, call +971 3 711 8251 or email at alainoasis@dctabudhabi.ae

1. Ramadan at Jebel Hafeet is a unique and memorable experience for all

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is bringing you a one-of-a-kind event, Ramadan, at Hafeet, which is set to take place against the stunning backdrop of Jebel Hafeet. Take part in an eclectic programme of culture, culinary delights, arts, family fun, shopping, and live entertainment. Moreover, the nightly entertainment and retail pop-ups represent the joys of UAE culture and Al Ain’s spirit.

Where? Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi

When? All of Ramadan from 9pm – 3am

For all the deets, click here.

