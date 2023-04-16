14 Abu Dhabi Restaurants That Will Take You On A Culinary Journey Around The World This Ramadan!

Pack your taste buds, we’re going on a culinary adventure!

Abu Dhabi has so many highlights, and one is definitely the fact that it’s home to some of the most enticing restaurants from around the world. These restaurants have some exciting and authentic experiences available throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, so this is your motivator to gather your friends, family and colleagues and head down to some of the most vibrant Iftars happening across the emirate.

These 14 restaurants are all set to take you on a gastronomic journey that will melt in your mouth

14. The British rock ‘n’ roll steakhouse Oak Room has a special menu this Ramadan

As day turns to night, break your fast with family and friends as you enjoy Iftar at the award-winning Oak Room.

The British rock ‘n’ roll steakhouse will serve a special set menu during Ramadan. Begin your feast with Oak Room’s signature sourdough and date butter alongside a selection of Dates before you’ll be treated to an amuse-bouche.

Next is a fresh kale tabbouleh containing crispy kale, mixed nuts, piquant dressing and avocado hummus. Mouth-watering mains see you decide between braised short rib, poached seabass, or roasted butternut squash.

But don’t forget to save room for dessert with a Kunafa cheesecake joined by Emirati honey ice cream. The three-course menu at Oak Room includes Ramadan drinks at AED 265.

Where? The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Time? 6 pm to 9:30 pm

Price? AED 265

13. It’s Japanese with a modern twist at Otoro

Embrace the spirit of Ramadan with OTORO and enjoy a 3-course meal and a welcome drink for AED 150 every day during the Holy Month!

A modern Japanese concept managed by UAE’s most respected, Chef Akmal Anuar. The philosophy is simple, great and exquisite food made with fresh produce from various prefectures of Japan, such as Wagyu from Kagoshima, Otoro from Tokyo, and Uni from Hokkaido, to name a few.

Where? Al Qana

Time? 6 pm to 11 pm

Price? AED 150

12. Tazal will be bringing you authentic Arabian vibes

At Tazal, you can find the heritage and the legacy of the Arabic World, from Morocco to Iraq, passing by Saudi Arabia and UAE. All 22 Arab countries are celebrated through an iconic design and atmosphere and a unique food menu that you can enjoy through their luxurious buffet at an incredibly affordable price.

Tazal’s touch has been recognized by the Michelin Guide as a unique destination for all palates, and their speciality coffees and teas are perfect for a gathering with family and friends

For more information and reservations, call +971 50 152 0815

Time? 6 pm to 10 pm

Price? AED 145

11. Journey to the land of the blue dragon at Hoi An

Hoi An is a debut MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi 2023 listed Vietnamese restaurant. Fueled by an entirely Vietnamese kitchen, it offers a mesmerising blend of authentic and complex flavours from the land of the blue dragon.

Take your taste buds on a tour of Vietnam, from the vibrant flavours of Hanoi to fresh creations from the restaurant’s namesake fishing port of Hoi An. Chef Ta Van Ninh and his culinary team proudly present a menu that features a choice of carefully paired staples that showcase the very best of Vietnamese cuisine. Highlights from this menu include a vibrant set of starters, delicious mains featuring the best produce from land and sea, as well as an indulgent dessert.

Try exotic dishes, including pan-seared foie gras, shrimp rice paper rolls, mixed vegetables, shrimp, calamari wrapped in a lotus leaf and wok-fried lobster with sweet basil, amongst others.

For more information and reservations, call +971 2 509 8555 or email restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com

Where? Shangri-La Hotel – Qaryat Al Beri

Time? 6 pm to 10 pm

Price? AED 225

10. An enticing 13-dish Michelin-star menu awaits at 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant

This Ramadan, 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant welcomes you to its celebrated Iftar, featuring a generous 13-dish Michelin-star menu at AED235 per guest. For more information and reservations, call +971 2 672 3333 or email reservations.ad@99sushibar.com For the full Ramadan menu, click here Where? Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island Time? 6 pm to 9 pm Price? AED 235 per guest

9. At Shang Palace, old legacies are preserved, and new ones made

This signature restaurant brings the art of Chinese cuisine to Abu Dhabi with hand-crafted flavours that have been perfected for over half a century. This Ramadan, savour a hand-picked menu by Szechuan native Chef Qiguo Su at Shang Palace, featured in the debut MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi 2023. Chef Qiguo Su’s travels have substantially influenced his culinary skills, allowing him to create flavour combinations that impart original and unique qualities to dishes. To experience a memorable iftar, try a curated Chinese menu which includes a blend of local influences and modern techniques. The menu features a signature Dim Sum Platter followed by a succulent collection of mains, including Wok-fried Crispy Tofu with Sliced Beef, Clay Pot Cooked Seabass Fillet, Wok-Fried Egg Noodles with Vegetables and Mushrooms. Bring this meal to an ideal end with a refreshing Chilled Fresh Mango Soup with Sago and Pomelo. For more information and reservations, call +971 2 509 8555 or email restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com Where? Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island When? 6 pm to 9 pm Price? AED 225

8. Find joy in the simple things with NIRI

NIRI is a homegrown restaurant that moves around Japanese cuisine and spirit. The design, food and service are kept simple. Every part of this restaurant aspires to remove boundaries, titles, and formality.

This Ramadan, Niri offers a daily Iftar set menu. Courses include Niri’s favourites- maki rolls, a special main course option developed just for the Iftar set menu, as well as a succulent dessert.

For the full Ramadan menu, click here

Where? Mamsha Al Saadiyat

Time? 6 pm to 10 pm

7. Experience Iftar with a Latin American twist at VaKaVa

Created by world-renowned restaurateur and chef Richard Sandoval and inspired by the colours, culture and cuisine of Latin America, diners are treated to an explosion of different flavours, spices and textures at VaKaVa.

The vibrant MICHELIN-selected Peruvian restaurant invites you to dine inside the intricately decorated dining room or admire the panoramic sunset views from the terrace. Their unique Ramadan set menu features a handpicked selection of the Pan-Latin lounge’s most enticing and sumptuous specialities.

The regular à la carte menu of spicy and aromatic specialities is also available for guests to enjoy, while the upbeat music, expertly prepared beverages, and relaxed yet lively vibes create a one-of-a-kind Ramadan experience that will be remembered forever.

For more information and reservations, call +971 2 811 5666 or email Etihadtowers.FBreservations@conradhotels.com

When? Conrad Abu Dhabi

Time? 6:30 pm to 11 pm

Price? AED 240

6. It’s the best of Lebanon this Ramadan at Li Beirut

Li Beirut, the MICHELIN-selected and MICHELIN award-winning Arabic restaurant, is treating guests to a distinguished iftar set menu experience throughout the month of Ramadan.

From sunset onwards, guests are invited to relax in the plush dining room or outside against the stunning waterfront views from the wide-open terrace and savour a delectable iftar set menu brimming with the finest specialities of Arabia.

Spanning premium quality mezze, juicy grilled kebabs and traditional Lebanese desserts, the enchanting dining experience is further enhanced with calming tunes from a kanoon player, refreshing beverages and a choice of shisha flavours. Li Beirut is the perfect place to unwind under the clear night sky and enjoy a sophisticated evening brimming with uplifting and joyful vibes.

For more information and reservations, call +971 2 811 5666 or email Etihadtowers.FBreservations@conradhotels.com

Where? 6 pm to 9 pm

Time? Conrad Abu Dhabi

Price? AED 240

5. Enjoy a modern take on Chinese cuisine at Hakkasan

Hakkasan at Emirates Palace is a world-renowned MICHELIN star restaurant that offers a unique take on modern Chinese cuisine.

In possession of instant glamour, Hakkasan offers modernity that combines opulent design, Asian contemporary ambience, ambitious cooking and accomplished service.

Where? West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi

Time? 6 pm to 11.30 pm

4. Relish in distinctive Indian classics at the exclusive Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi at Emirates Palace

At the helm of this contemporary Indian restaurant is chef Hemant Oberoi – a high-profile super chef and the first Indian chef to join the World Gourmet Club.

Hemant has created a classic menu of delightful and innovative Indian cuisine that will tantalise all discerning palates. He says, “This menu is an ode to all my nostalgic musings and wonderful memories of the melange of sights, sounds, aromas, and magic only to be found in the traditional kitchens of India.”

There are two set menus and a main menu to choose from, each displaying its own unique flavours and combinations. Think paneer lal mirch (barrels of cottage cheese marinated with yoghurt and turmeric, stuffed with tomato and mint chutney and grilled in a clay oven), Martabaan ka meat/chole (tender lamb/chickpeas slowly cooked with red chilli pickle, onion and tomato-based curry), murg malai tikka (creamy chicken tikka cooked in tandoor) and decadent chocolate shawarma to finish.

Where? Emirates Palace, W Corniche Road

Time? 12:30 pm to 10:30 pm

3. Revel in a six-course tasting menu with Punjab Grill

Punjab Grill has launched its unique offering in a six-course tasting menu during the Holy Month of Ramadan. Chef Sandeep Ail brings to you a Ramadan culinary experience that embraces an authentic local connection paired with the very best of Indian selection.

The guests are invited to converse, relax, and enjoy exquisite Indian flavours on the canal-facing terrace with comfortable seating under the starry night sky. An innovative menu full of modern Indian flavours, including dishes like Summer Mango Shorba, Buratta, Fattoush, Masala Falafel, Zaffrani Jhinga, Jimikand Seekh Roomali and desserts like Kulfi Falooda & Khabees.

For more information and reservations, call +971 50 668 3054 or email at punjabgrill.ritz@supereats.co.in

For the full Ramadan menu, click here

Where? Venetian Village at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Time? 6 pm to 9 pm

Price? AED 250

2. A taste of the elegant Riviera awaits at LPM

LPM Abu Dhabi has one of the most privileged locations in the city. But this is about taking you somewhere else, far away in time and place. The bougainvillaeas on the terrace, olive trees, bright art, elegant shutters, an extravagant vase exploding with colour…LPM is serving up a super aesthetic Ramadan. Their intense Riviera-inspired food is prepared à-la-minute from the finest ingredients, the poulet, the prawns in olive oil, and much more.

Enjoy a succulent Ramadan at the sumptuous LPM Abu Dhabi!

LPM Abu Dhabi offers two options for Iftar this Ramadan as per the below:

Option 1 Premium starter, 1 main course and 1 dessert

Option 2 – 2 starters, 1 main course and 1 dessert

Where? The Galleria Al Maryah Island

When? 6 pm to 8 pm

Price? AED 250

1. You can never go wrong with the decadent Italian goodness at Talea

The menu at Talea by Antonio Guida – ‘Cucina di Famiglia’, which means family-style cuisine, draws on Guida’s distinctive culinary alchemy and interpretation of classic dishes that are traditionally known and cherished by many households across Italy.

From its famed ravioli, handcrafted carbonara and other pasta to artisanal pizza, the freshest salads and antipasti, and creamy and irresistible burrata, the gastronomic delights of Talea fuse the traditional techniques of Milanese classics with an innovative edge to present a tantalising interpretation that is the signature trademark of Guida.

Helmed by Guida’s protégé Luigi Stinga, Talea features a highly-curated selection of seasonal and authentic Italian products served in an elegant yet casual atmosphere.

Where? Emirates Palace, West Corniche Road

Time? 6:30 to 11 pm