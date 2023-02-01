15 Of Dubai’s Best Restos Will Be In One Place Only For This Weekend!

There’s one thing nobody can deny…Dubai is the epitome of gastronomic bliss. We always have the space (and appetite!) for every different kind of cuisine.

So it’s no surprise when we announce…

Taste of Dubai- the ultimate celebration of food, drink and music is back with a bang and they’re going bigger than ever

Yup and they’re bringing together the UAE’s best restaurants, world-famous chefs, local artisan producers, delicious beverages, and live music to create a full-blown festival atmosphere…woo hoo!

15 of the best restaurants in Dubai will be crafting exclusive, Michelin-quality dishes in one place…Sign me up!

This is the ultimate foodie heaven…and there’s gonna be almost 15,000 foodies all throughout the weekend.

Taste of Dubai also has quite a bit of live entertainment in the pipeline… plus you get to meet celebrity chefs and hosts… Amazing!

It’s perfect fun for the whole fam jam, so bring everyone and also get 10% off on tickets in packs of 2 when you buy online.

The finer deets:

When and what time?

Friday, Feb 3 – 3 pm to 12am

Saturday, Feb 4- 12 pm to 12am

Sunday, Feb 5 12 pm to 10 pm

Where? Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Price? Starts from AED 75

Enjoy 10% off tickets on packs of 2 when you buy online before the event – prices will be full price at the door!

More deets on their website her