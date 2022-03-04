16,000 Pinoys Gathered To Watch Filipino Sibling Duo Alex and Toni Gonzaga At Expo Last Night

Alex and Toni Gonzaga, Filipino sisters and celebrities known for their decades-long work in the Filipino film industry as comedians, hosts and actresses performed at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee stage last night and it was PACKED.

Some 16,000 Pinoys flocked on over to the stage, near the Philippines Pavilion, to catch the dynamic siblings sing, tell jokes and entertain thousands of OFW (overseas Filipino workers) and residents.

The two sisters are known in the Philippines for their work in Filipino cinema as actors and comedians

An all-black with shimmer ensemble was the chosen look for both sisters, who even managed to snap a quick reel before going up on stage.

The concert stage was filled with fans – around 16,000 estimated were present

Alex Gonzaga-Morada even tweeted about it, a day after their incredible evening at Expo 2020 Dubai saying: “GRABE DUBAI! Mga mahal namin Ka-Dubai-yan!! Estimated 15k people showed up! Maraming maraming salamat po for the time and effort! We are grateful ng ate hinayaan nyo kami pasayahin kayo! We LOVE you! Mabuhay ang pinoy all over the world. #DubaiExpo2020 #ToniAlexInDubaiExpo”

GRABE DUBAI! Mga mahal namin Ka-Dubai-yan!! Estimated 15k people showed up! 😱Maraming maraming salamat po for the time and effort! We are grateful ng ate hinayaan nyo kami pasayahin kayo! We LOVE you! Mabuhay ang pinoy all over the world❤️#DubaiExpo2020 #ToniAlexInDubaiExpo pic.twitter.com/bV9wYUWF3W — Alex Gonzaga-Morada (@Mscathygonzaga) March 4, 2022

Alex Gonzaga didn’t shy away from sharing behind-the-scenes photos of their rehearsals on. the Jubilee Stage prior to the concert.

Pinoys definitely showed up and showed out for the two

In case you missed it, a persistent fan managed to record the entire performance and upload it on YouTube

