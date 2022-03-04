Dubai
16,000 Pinoys Gathered To Watch Filipino Sibling Duo Alex and Toni Gonzaga At Expo Last Night
The two sisters are known in the Philippines for their work in Filipino cinema as actors and comedians
An all-black with shimmer ensemble was the chosen look for both sisters, who even managed to snap a quick reel before going up on stage.
View this post on Instagram
The concert stage was filled with fans – around 16,000 estimated were present
Alex Gonzaga-Morada even tweeted about it, a day after their incredible evening at Expo 2020 Dubai saying: “GRABE DUBAI! Mga mahal namin Ka-Dubai-yan!! Estimated 15k people showed up! Maraming maraming salamat po for the time and effort! We are grateful ng ate hinayaan nyo kami pasayahin kayo! We LOVE you! Mabuhay ang pinoy all over the world. #DubaiExpo2020 #ToniAlexInDubaiExpo”
GRABE DUBAI! Mga mahal namin Ka-Dubai-yan!! Estimated 15k people showed up! 😱Maraming maraming salamat po for the time and effort! We are grateful ng ate hinayaan nyo kami pasayahin kayo! We LOVE you! Mabuhay ang pinoy all over the world❤️#DubaiExpo2020 #ToniAlexInDubaiExpo pic.twitter.com/bV9wYUWF3W
— Alex Gonzaga-Morada (@Mscathygonzaga) March 4, 2022
Rehearsals, rehearsals
Alex Gonzaga didn’t shy away from sharing behind-the-scenes photos of their rehearsals on. the Jubilee Stage prior to the concert.
Fun times!
View this post on Instagram
Pinoys definitely showed up and showed out for the two
In case you missed it, a persistent fan managed to record the entire performance and upload it on YouTube
SO here you go!