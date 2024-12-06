26 Days Of Fun Await You At Abu Dhabi Corniche!

Mark your calendars! The MOTN Festival, everyone’s favorite family event, is back with its grandest edition yet, lighting up the Abu Dhabi Corniche from December 6 to 31.

With a whopping 26 days of jaw-dropping experiences, thrilling performances, and unforgettable festivities, this season finale promises to be an epic adventure for all ages.

Get ready to see Abu Dhabi Corniche transform into the ultimate extravaganza!

Prepare to be amazed as MOTN transforms the 1.5km Corniche into a vibrant wonderland with more than 350 incredible experiences. From carnival rides and arcade games to world-class concerts and Instagrammable moments, there’s never a dull moment.

If you’re looking for a foodie paradise, adrenaline-pumping activities, and magical family moments, grab those tickets ASAP!

Meet the Ninja Kidz for a weekend to remember!

Kicking off the festival with a bang, the world-famous Ninja Kidz are flying in for an electrifying weekend takeover from December 6-8!

Fans can enjoy tickets for:

Meet & Greet Sessions (from AED 195 ): Snap selfies and swap stories with your favorite Ninja Kidz.

(from AED ): Snap selfies and swap stories with your favorite Ninja Kidz. Live Shows (from AED 125 ): Watch their gravity-defying stunts and jaw-dropping acrobatics live on stage.

(from AED ): Watch their gravity-defying stunts and jaw-dropping acrobatics live on stage. Action Park Adventures: Bounce, climb, and ninja your way through a galaxy-themed trampoline park included in the MOTN Day Pass.

Find your favorite theme at their multiple zones!

Take the kids to a whirlwind of fun at the Amuse Zone

Step into a playground of wonder and whimsy!

Marvel at the Out of This World Museum , featuring cosmic trails, dreamlike nebulae, and the ultimate space-themed photo ops.

, featuring cosmic trails, dreamlike nebulae, and the ultimate space-themed photo ops. Catch live theater shows starring beloved characters like Bluey, Number Blocks, and Mr. Bean (tickets from AED 50 ).

starring beloved characters like Bluey, Number Blocks, and Mr. Bean (tickets from ). Enjoy iconic attractions like the Ferris Wheel for stunning Corniche views.

Try our your next adventure at the Thrill Zone

Ready for a heart-pounding adventure?

Five Nights at Freddy’s Maze : Dare to enter the eerie world of this popular video game.

: Dare to enter the eerie world of this popular video game. Space Flight : Soar like an astronaut in a thrilling open-air wind tunnel (tickets from AED 75 ).

: Soar like an astronaut in a thrilling open-air wind tunnel (tickets from ). Ninja Kidz Action Park: Challenge your inner ninja on trampolines and obstacle courses.

Treat yourself to some foodie goodness at the Indulge Zone

Foodies, rejoice! The Indulge Zone is a haven of culinary delights.

Savor NYC-style hot dogs at Frank! , giant pizzas from Voodoo Rays , or ooey-gooey grilled cheese from Meltsmiths .

, giant pizzas from , or ooey-gooey grilled cheese from . End on a sweet note with treats like liquid nitrogen ice cream from Chin Chin or cookies from Brooki .

or cookies from . Don’t miss the neon-lit Time Capsule Tunnel, a surreal art installation perfect for capturing Insta-worthy moments.

Ring in 2025 in absolute style!

Say goodbye to 2024 with MOTN’s spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration! Dance the night away to live performances by top regional artists (lineup TBA), indulge in gourmet bites, and witness breathtaking fireworks over the Abu Dhabi skyline.

Ticket Info & Passes

Tickets are selling fast, so grab yours now!

General Admission: AED30 Online, AED35 Door

AED30 Online, AED35 Door MOTN Day Pass: AED150 Online, AED 155 Online

AED150 Online, AED 155 Online Family & Friends: AED450 Online, AED455 Door

AED450 Online, AED455 Door Season Pass: AED390 Online, AED395 Door

Whether you’re a thrill-seeker, a foodie, or a family looking for festive fun, MOTN Festival 2024 is the place to be this December.