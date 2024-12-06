26 Days Of Fun Await You At Abu Dhabi Corniche!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Mark your calendars! The MOTN Festival, everyone’s favorite family event, is back with its grandest edition yet, lighting up the Abu Dhabi Corniche from December 6 to 31.
With a whopping 26 days of jaw-dropping experiences, thrilling performances, and unforgettable festivities, this season finale promises to be an epic adventure for all ages.
Prepare to be amazed as MOTN transforms the 1.5km Corniche into a vibrant wonderland with more than 350 incredible experiences. From carnival rides and arcade games to world-class concerts and Instagrammable moments, there’s never a dull moment.
If you’re looking for a foodie paradise, adrenaline-pumping activities, and magical family moments, grab those tickets ASAP!
Kicking off the festival with a bang, the world-famous Ninja Kidz are flying in for an electrifying weekend takeover from December 6-8!
Fans can enjoy tickets for:
Step into a playground of wonder and whimsy!
Ready for a heart-pounding adventure?
Foodies, rejoice! The Indulge Zone is a haven of culinary delights.
Say goodbye to 2024 with MOTN’s spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration! Dance the night away to live performances by top regional artists (lineup TBA), indulge in gourmet bites, and witness breathtaking fireworks over the Abu Dhabi skyline.
Tickets are selling fast, so grab yours now!
Whether you’re a thrill-seeker, a foodie, or a family looking for festive fun, MOTN Festival 2024 is the place to be this December.
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service