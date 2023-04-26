3 Reasons Why Deira Still Remains The Heart Of The City

So you want to know the origin cities of this lovely city? Then you need to find your way to the old but gold streets of Deira.

In an Instagram video by @sam.mccone, the real estate agent highlights three important reasons why Deira remains the heart of Dubai

Often highlighted as a place to go when you want to get away from the glitz and glam of Dubai…this is also the hub of great food and some very interesting history tidbits!

Reason 3: Deira is filled with amazing stories of Dubai’s History

Think about it, the streets of Deira and Bur Dubai are where it all began. Sam talks about how the area gave rise to some of the first trade areas in the city like the ever-glittering Gold Souk. He also mentions that it remains one of the most active communities today.

Just walking through the streets of the Old souk gives you a glimpse into the bustling nature of the Dubai economy.

Reason 2: It is a melting pot of culture

Being one of the first areas to allow Tax-free trade, plus with the very convenient sea route, Deira has been the home for many trader communities since the beginning. These groups have been integral to the city’s development too!

Sam talks about how the area is home to the Indian community, with many Indians choosing to live and work here. Although we will also add that it is also home to the Pakistani, Irani, Afghani and Sudanese communities too… a walk through the Al Ras alleyways will tell you that!

Reason 1: The community is rapidly evolving…consistently

This point is where Sam disrupts your idea that Deira is just old buildings and spaces. He points to a vibrant, up-and-coming new urban space that truly reflects how this region is going to continue growing in a way that suits everyone!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam McCone (@sam.mccone)

WATCH: The Lovin Dubai Show: Signal Lost During The UAE Moon Landing Attempt

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.