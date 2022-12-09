3 Reasons Why Everyone’s Going To The World Tennis League In Dubai

The World Tennis League is just around the corner and it’s going to be bigger than ever. It’s more than just a tennis league, it’s going to be quite the music festival too, so if those 2 things sound like the perfect time, this one’s for YOU!

The World Tennis League is going to be held at the Coca-Cola Arena from December 19 – 24 and here are just some of the reasons why you should get your ticket

3. Starting with the most obvious, the games will be nail-biters

18 of the world’s best tennis professionals will be competing, including one of the most talented players of the game, Novak Djokovic.

In an official draw, the 18 players were placed into four teams and will compete in a round-robin format of men’s singles, women’s singles, and mixed doubles.

The teams are: (drumroll!!)

The Falcons: Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka & Paula Badosa

The Hawks: Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Elena Rybakina & Annett Kontaveit

The Kites: Felix Auger Aliassime, Gael Monfils, Iga Swiatek, Sania Mirza& Eugenie Bouchard

The Eagles: Nick Kyrgios, Rohan Bopanna, Caroline Garcia, Bianca Andreescu & Andreas Sepp

2. The stellar DJ and artist line-up

Ticket holders will not only get to see their favourite players on the court, but they’ll also be able to attend post-match concerts from 6 award-winning performers including Tiësto, deadmau5, Wizkid, Armin van Buuren, Mohamed Ramadan and Ne-Yo.

1. You can get pre-sale tickets and save some $$$

Register now for the World Tennis League pre-sale and receive a 10% discount on tickets! Just click HERE!

The important bits

When? December 19 – 24

Where? Coca-Cola Arena