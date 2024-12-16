3 Unmissable Events At Dubai Opera Happening Before The End Of The Year

Dubai Opera is pulling out all the stops this festive season with not one, not two, but THREE spectacular shows to light up your holidays!

Whether you’re into ballet, soul-stirring choir performances, or a glamorous NYE celebration, there’s something for everyone. Tickets selling fast, buy yours here.

Here’s the ultimate lowdown to plan your festive vibes right:

3: The Nutcracker

Get ready to step into a winter wonderland with The Nutcracker!

This ballet classic by the legendary Tchaikovsky is everything magical about the holidays. Picture snowflakes twirling, toy soldiers marching, and Clara embarking on an enchanting adventure that’ll leave you spellbound.

And the best part? It’s all brought to life by the world-renowned Astana Opera. With dreamy set designs by Simon Virsaladze and choreography by the masterful Yuri Grigorovich, this show is pure holiday bliss.

Perfect for all ages, The Nutcracker is a holiday tradition like no other. Book your tickets today for an unforgettable festive experience at Dubai Opera!

Date: 19 – 22 Dec 2024

Run Time: 2 hours 15 mins (with intermission)

2: The Kingdom Choir

Feel the festive spirit soar with the vocal magic of The Kingdom Choir.

Famous for their iconic performance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, this gospel group is here to give you ALL the feels.

Expect a soul-lifting evening packed with heartwarming harmonies, holiday classics, and a whole lot of festive cheer. It’s the perfect way to celebrate Christmas Eve with loved ones.

Date: 24 Dec 2024

1: Dubai Opera NYE Gala

Get ready for the most unforgettable New Year’s Eve Gala Party at Dubai Opera!

Start your night in style with a special welcome drink, then indulge in a luxurious three-course dinner, while the soulful sounds of the Dubai Opera Jazz Band set the mood.

Get ready to dance the night away as Parov Stelar, the pioneer of Electro Swing, takes over the stage! And the party doesn’t stop there – DJ SilverFox, one of Dubai’s most beloved DJs, will keep the energy high till the early hours.

At midnight, experience an exclusive view of the breathtaking world-famous Burj Khalifa fireworks lighting up the sky!

This is your chance to ring in 2025 in pure elegance, style, and excitement in the heart of Downtown Dubai.

Book your tickets now and make this festive season one to remember!

Whether you’re celebrating Christmas, enjoying a night at the ballet, or dancing into the New Year, Dubai Opera is the place to be.

Get your tickets today!