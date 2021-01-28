د . إAEDSRر . س

BREAKING: 3,966 New COVID Cases Announced In The UAE Today

3,966 new COVID 19 cases announced in the UAE today, along with 3,294 recoveries.

The NCEMA reports, The Ministry of Health conducted 168,781 tests in the last 24 hours and 3,966 new cases were confirmed. 3,294 recoveries were reported, taking the total number of active cases in the UAE to 25,209. 8 deaths were announced, the death toll in the UAE now stands at 819.

As cases rise, Dubai announced new travel protocols for anyone flying into DXB last night

