BREAKING: 3,966 New COVID Cases Announced In The UAE Today

The NCEMA reports, The Ministry of Health conducted 168,781 tests in the last 24 hours and 3,966 new cases were confirmed. 3,294 recoveries were reported, taking the total number of active cases in the UAE to 25,209. 8 deaths were announced, the death toll in the UAE now stands at 819.