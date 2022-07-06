Latest
4 Dining Spots With Stunning Views Across the UAE
Whether you’re looking for the perfect date spot or wanna take your family out for brunch these dining spots have the best views across the UAE!
4. Elevate your dining experience – 1484 by Puro Ras Al Khaimah
Fresh local ingredients, stunning location and breathtaking views = An unbeatable combination
What? Dine 1,484 meters above sea level whilst enjoying panoramic views of the highest peak in the UAE
Where? Jais Adventure Center, at the top of Jebel Jais
When? Everyday 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM
3. The perfect Burj Khalifa view – Business Bay
Dine, party or catch a late night lit performance with stunning views of Burj Khalifa
What? This venue’s got it all, if you’re after a lit night out or a delish brunch, this spot has the perfect atmosphere and views to go with it!
Where? Business Bay, Dubai
When? Sunday-Thursday: 6:00 PM-2:00 AM – Friday: 6:00 PM-3:00 AM – Saturday: 1:00 PM-3:00 AM
2. Sea food by the sea shore – Casa Samak Sharjah
Unwind with unrivaled views of the Arabian Gulf and flavorful seafood dishes!
What? The perfect spot to enjoy all types of seafood and sushi with a calming seaside ambiance.
When? 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM
Where? Al Muntazah St. – Coral Beach Resort
1. Pepper Mill – Mangrove Promenade Abu Dhabi
Inventive Indian cuisine with stunning mangrove views
What? Experience Indian casual dining with bursting authentic flavors and views of the stunning Mangroves.
When? 10.00 AM – 11.00 PM (Sunday to Wednesday) | 10.00 AM – 12:00 Midnight (Thursday) | 10.00 AM – 01:00 AM (Friday – Saturday)
Where? Jannah Hotel, Eastern Mangrove Promenade – Eastern Ring Road – Abu Dhabi – United Arab Emirates
