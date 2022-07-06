4 Dining Spots With Stunning Views Across the UAE

Whether you’re looking for the perfect date spot or wanna take your family out for brunch these dining spots have the best views across the UAE!

4. Elevate your dining experience – 1484 by Puro Ras Al Khaimah

Fresh local ingredients, stunning location and breathtaking views = An unbeatable combination

What? Dine 1,484 meters above sea level whilst enjoying panoramic views of the highest peak in the UAE

Where? Jais Adventure Center, at the top of Jebel Jais

When? Everyday 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM



3. The perfect Burj Khalifa view – Business Bay

Dine, party or catch a late night lit performance with stunning views of Burj Khalifa

What? This venue’s got it all, if you’re after a lit night out or a delish brunch, this spot has the perfect atmosphere and views to go with it!

Where? Business Bay, Dubai

When? Sunday-Thursday: 6:00 PM-2:00 AM – Friday: 6:00 PM-3:00 AM – Saturday: 1:00 PM-3:00 AM



2. Sea food by the sea shore – Casa Samak Sharjah

Unwind with unrivaled views of the Arabian Gulf and flavorful seafood dishes!

What? The perfect spot to enjoy all types of seafood and sushi with a calming seaside ambiance.

When? 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Where? Al Muntazah St. – Coral Beach Resort



1. Pepper Mill – Mangrove Promenade Abu Dhabi

Inventive Indian cuisine with stunning mangrove views

What? Experience Indian casual dining with bursting authentic flavors and views of the stunning Mangroves.

When? 10.00 AM – 11.00 PM (Sunday to Wednesday) | 10.00 AM – 12:00 Midnight (Thursday) | 10.00 AM – 01:00 AM (Friday – Saturday)

Where? Jannah Hotel, Eastern Mangrove Promenade – Eastern Ring Road – Abu Dhabi – United Arab Emirates

