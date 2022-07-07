4 Must Try Stay-Cay Spots Under AED500 Across The UAE

A break is always a good idea! So pack your bags, and get ready for a relaxing and fun filled vacation… No long commute required at these 5 UAE stay-cay spots under AED500.

4. Island vibes – Double tree by Hilton resort & spa Marjan island

Enjoy a stay-cay on the first man-made island in Ras Al Khaimah, overlooking the clear waters of the Arabian Gulf

What? Spacious rooms and suits with beautiful terraces overlooking stunning beach views

Where? Double Tree by Hilton resort & spa Marjan , Ras Al Khaimah

How much? AED420 per night

3. Gorgeous landscape views for days – Vida Emirates Hills

Switch on vacation mode and treat yourself to a well-deserved Summer Escape at this amazing stay-cay spot!

What? If you need a luxurious getaway that’s perfectly situated within the city this is totally for you! Book a stay between 21st May and 14th September 2022 you can also enjoy 30% off!

Where? Emirates Hills, Dubai

How much? AED489

2. A lavish stay-cay – Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa

Enjoy a stroll on the beach or unwind your mind and body with a holistic spa experience!

What? Delish cuisines, an exclusive spa, a private beach and great amenities = The perfect stay-cay

Where? Al Heerah Suburb, Sharjah

How much? AED 393

1. The ideal AD stay-cay location – Yas Island

A few minutes away from the Formula 1 racetrack, Yas Links Golf Club, Yas Marina, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall and Yas Beach!

What? This hotel is perfectly priced and situated in central Abu Dhabi. Their restaurant also serves delish three-course meals, and there’s a shuttle bus that’ll take you to the main attractions on Yas Island.

Where? Yas Leisure Dr – Yas Island – Yas Plaza – Abu Dhabi – United Arab Emirates

How much? AED307

