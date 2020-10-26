د . إAEDSRر . س

4 Tempting Packages That Will Get You Checking Into A Yas Island Hotel Right Away!

The UAE’s weather is at peak GREATNESS right now, not too hot and not too cold, just perfectly pleasant and splendid… and you know what that calls for:

…A STAYCATION! YAAAAAAAAAS KAWEEEEEENNNN! (Is that still a thing btw??)

Anyway, with the long weekend rolling in, Yas Plaza Hotels by Aldar Hospitality are offering some sweeeeeet money-saving and tailor-made staycation deals to suit every fancy. All these fun packages made for adrenaline junkies, golfers, shopaholics and fooodiesss – will have you packing your bags from the word, GO.

⚠️Packages can be booked at any of Yas Plaza Hotels, including Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.⚠️

4. Yas Island Stay & Play!

Spend the night lounging around and ordering in room-service and the next day exploring Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World and Warner Bros!!!

splashing away with the fam at the world’s best waterpark, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi.

Package includes: 

  • Hotel + Breakfast + Yas Beach access + Access to Yas Island theme parks

Price starting from AED 289*.

3. Par-TEE with the Golf Holiday Package

You can take the man out of sports but you can’t the sports out of a man.

If you’re looking for fresh scenery to play a round and unwind from a stressful work schedule, then this golf package will have you ‘putting’ your best life.

Package includes: 

  • Hotel stay + Breakfast + Golf course green fee + Yas beach + 20% F&B discount + 40% spa discount

Price starting from AED 825*.

May the course be with you.✌🏼

2. Foodies ahoy! Yas Island has a foodilicious retreat awaiting you with their Culinary Getaway

The perfect getaway for foodies right here!

Package includes: 

  • Hotel Stay + Breakfast + Lunch or dinner at Yas Plaza signature restaurants + Yas Beach access

Price starting from 549*.

1. Get your shopping O-N with Yas’s Stay & Shop fabuuu package

Need to squeeze in shopping time for an upcoming event while chilling out?! Then this Stay & Shop package with a free brekkie and shopping voucher will have you totally sorted this long weekend.

Package includes: 

  • Hotel Stay + 300 worth Yas Mall gift voucher + Breakfast + Yas Beach access

Price starting from AED 449*.

Contact deets right here chaps:

For bookings or inquiries, email info.cp@yasplazahotels.com or simply call 02 656 4000.

To visit their website, click here.

