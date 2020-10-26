4 Tempting Packages That Will Get You Checking Into A Yas Island Hotel Right Away!

The UAE’s weather is at peak GREATNESS right now, not too hot and not too cold, just perfectly pleasant and splendid… and you know what that calls for:

…A STAYCATION! YAAAAAAAAAS KAWEEEEEENNNN! (Is that still a thing btw??)

Anyway, with the long weekend rolling in, Yas Plaza Hotels by Aldar Hospitality are offering some sweeeeeet money-saving and tailor-made staycation deals to suit every fancy. All these fun packages made for adrenaline junkies, golfers, shopaholics and fooodiesss – will have you packing your bags from the word, GO.

⚠️Packages can be booked at any of Yas Plaza Hotels, including Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island Rotana, Centro Yas Island, Park Inn by Radisson Hotel Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.⚠️