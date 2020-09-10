4 Passengers Are Now Allowed In Taxi Vans In Dubai

4 passengers are now allowed to travel in Dubai taxi vans.

COVID regulations state there are two people permitted per taxi, however Careem announced today that four passengers are now allowed in Hala Van taxis again.

The vans have two rows for passengers and two passengers are permitted per each row.

The new four person limit is applicable to Hala Van taxis only, while there is still a limit of 2 passengers for the regular Hala, (Dubai Taxi) with both passengers in the rear seats.

Book your journey on the Careem app!

Careem shared the handy info with customers today