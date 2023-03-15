4 Reasons You Need To Get Your Chill On At The Swankiest New Hotel In Damac Hills 2

Listen up, wanderlust warriors! There’s a new hotel in town, and it’s got everything you need to live your best life in Dubai. We’re talking low rates, nearby attractions, and long-term stays that feel like home. So if you’re looking for the ultimate getaway spot, look no further than Damac Hills 2 Hotel Edge by Rotana. Here are 4 reasons why the new Damac Hills 2 Hotel Edge by Rotana is THE place to be Damac Hills 2 Hotel Edge by Rotana is the perf spot for those looking for comfort, convenience, and a little bit of luxury. So pack your bags, grab your camera, and get ready to live your best life in Dubai.

4. Comfort, Convenience & drinks!

First things first: the hotel’s accommodations are comfier than a pair of sweatpants.

And for as low as AED199, you can enjoy that comfort while sippin’ on some drinks (did we mention they’re the only ones in the area that serve alcohol?). So why settle for less when you can treat yo’ self?

3. The hotel is conveniently located near some of Dubai’s top attractions

Sports fans will love being near the Rugby Sevens, Dubai Camel Racing Club, and the Hamdan Sports Complex. Plus, if you’re looking to hit up some lakes and golf courses, you’re in luck. And let’s not forget about the big guns – Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure are just a hop, skip, and a jump away.

2. Long-term stay deals that start at AED3,999

Third, for those looking for a place to call home for a little while, Damac Hills 2 Hotel Edge by Rotana has you covered. Their long-term stays offer a modern and stylish space that’ll give off those homey vibes. And with rates starting at AED3,999, you’ll be living the high life without breaking the bank.

1. Delicious Eats: 15% discount on F&B

Last but not least, foodies will love the hotel’s on-site dining options. And with a 15% discount on food and beverage, you can indulge in some seriously delicious eats without feeling guilty (okay, maybe just a little bit guilty, but it’s worth it).

For bookings, click here.