4 Spots To Catch Fireworks And More This Eid Al Adha

No Eid celebration is complete without something colourful.

If you’re looking for a grand way to mark the festival, we gotchu!

Keep scrolling to see some spots you can catch the fireworks and more this Eid

Experience Emirati Culture at Dubai Festival City

It’s in the name! Festival City is going all out to make your Eid Al Adha the most memorable. They have the complete package- fireworks, traditional performances and more! Don’t miss out on this culturally immersive experience with local dancers and musicians.

When? This Sunday

Time? 8 pm

Staycay in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island

Heading to Abu Dhabi? Don’t miss out on an epic three-day firework extravaganza at the Yas Bay Waterfront. Make sure you check out all their other fun activities and packages too!

When? Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Time? 9 pm

Go traditional with the light show at Burj Khalifa

Some events are so unique you’ll never get tired of watching them- and we don’t blame you! The Burj Khalifa will most certainly have a spectacular light show this Eid and it shall be a sight to witness. Bonus- the Dubai Fountain Show!

Where? Downtown Dubai

When? 8 pm onwards

Fun, festivities and fireworks at Aljada Sharjah

Sharjah is bringing their A-game at Aljada with dance, music, games and more! The events will take place on all three days of Eid so make sure you catch this!

When? Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Time? Fireworks at 8 pm, but many other entertainment activities from 7pm onwards!