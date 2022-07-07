Abu Dhabi
4 Spots To Catch Fireworks And More This Eid Al Adha
No Eid celebration is complete without something colourful.
If you’re looking for a grand way to mark the festival, we gotchu!
Keep scrolling to see some spots you can catch the fireworks and more this Eid
Experience Emirati Culture at Dubai Festival City
It’s in the name! Festival City is going all out to make your Eid Al Adha the most memorable. They have the complete package- fireworks, traditional performances and more! Don’t miss out on this culturally immersive experience with local dancers and musicians.
When? This Sunday
Time? 8 pm
Staycay in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island
Heading to Abu Dhabi? Don’t miss out on an epic three-day firework extravaganza at the Yas Bay Waterfront. Make sure you check out all their other fun activities and packages too!
When? Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Time? 9 pm
Go traditional with the light show at Burj Khalifa
Some events are so unique you’ll never get tired of watching them- and we don’t blame you! The Burj Khalifa will most certainly have a spectacular light show this Eid and it shall be a sight to witness. Bonus- the Dubai Fountain Show!
Where? Downtown Dubai
When? 8 pm onwards
Fun, festivities and fireworks at Aljada Sharjah
Sharjah is bringing their A-game at Aljada with dance, music, games and more! The events will take place on all three days of Eid so make sure you catch this!
When? Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Time? Fireworks at 8 pm, but many other entertainment activities from 7pm onwards!
