4 Ways To Keep Your Kiddos Entertained During The Weekend!

If you’re wondering where to take your little ones every single weekend to have some fun, we got you covered!

Because we all know you gotta keep ’em munchkins entertained as much as possible if not all that bottled up energy could be disastrous for your sanity.

Play areas are where families make some of their most cherished memories, issa proper bonding session that every child should get to experience and make the most of because honestly play areas are the epitome of ‘childhood’.

So here are 4 family play centres to keep your kiddos entertained that is both easy on your pockets and needs 0 maintenance from your side!

AND they are probably located in your neighbourhood, so there is no need for a long drive to reach them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fun City – Come, Play (@funcitycomeplay)

1. Head down to Fun City and experience fun for all ages!

Fun City is a favourite community play center with exciting variety of family rides and attractions.

With over 20 games in every store, both kiddos and parents will have memorable fun!

From Air Racer and Bumper Cars for thrill seekers, to Happy Swing for kids, rides are suitable for all ages and all sizes.

If you can’t make it during the weekend, visit your neighbour Fun City on Mondays and play the blue swipe games for AED 1 only, all day long!

Such a bargain!

For more deets, click here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fun City – Come, Play (@funcitycomeplay)

2. Abu Dhabi peeps can join the fun as well at Fun Works, Yas Mall!

Is your little one craving fun-filled adrenaline rush? Then head to Fun Works and experience unique big rides that will leave you wanting for more!

There’s a diverse selection of rides like Loop Works – where kids will be pilots of their own spinning and rotating planes, or Yolo Works – the first drifting rollercoaster in the whole of the UAE – will bring a smile on both parents and kids faces!

But there is more in store! Vroom Works, Wham Works, Woohoo Works, Bouncy Works and redemption games to choose from.

If you can’t make it during the weekend, then Thursday is the best day to visit, since thats when you can win double tickets and redeem them for toys at the ticketing counter by playing your favourite redemption games.

A fun-filled adventure indeed!

You can enjoy Funday Monday here as well grab your Play Membership here. Don’t forget to double your tickets on Thursdays too.

More deets here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fun Works (@funworksyasmall)

3. Not into the kiddie rides? Then Fun Block will be right up your alley!

Is your child more into active play? Then head down to Fun Block where your kid can have endless hours of active playtime.

You’ll find a massive soft play structure, energy-boosting, and challenging wall-climbing, fun rides and a trampoline park with the freedom to JUMP, CLIMB, SLIDE & PLAY!

And if your kiddo needs even more to burn off the energy, there are membership options for the Play Area, starting from AED 109, all month long, every day!

Fun Block is located in Arabian Center, First Avenue Mall, Motor city in Dubai as well as in Al Ain, Sharjah, and Fujairah.

More deets, here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fun Block (@funblock.ae)

4. Now if your kiddo is more into adrenaline-pumping rides, then send the little trooper to Tridom!

Dare to have crazy fun?

Featuring the tallest indoor drop tower in the UAE, the largest indoor entertainment center in RAK is calling the little ones and adults alike to join the world full of thrills.

It is a complete family experience guaranteed to deliver shrieks of laughter, squeals of excitement, roars of fun – whichever the ride, whichever the game. Tridom is a first of its kind, ultimate family entertainment arena!

Also famous for the immersive video game experience, Tridom offers variety of classics, favourites, and legends of the gaming world.

You can enjoy Funday Monday and Double Ticket Thursdays here as well as Play Membership with unlimited access to our soft play area for 1 month or 3 months at Tridom for AED 99 and 199 respectively.

Located in Manar Mall, RAK.

More deets here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridom (@tridom.ae)

All the deets:

Find Fun City at:

Ibn Battuta

Arabian Center

Mercato Mall

Oasis Mall in Dubai

As well as malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, Ajman, RAK and Fujairah

Basically, there are 24 centres across the UAE that offer the best entertainment options for the family.

To find your nearest store, click here.