5 Amazing Horseback Riding Spots In Dubai

Dubai is a great place for horseback riding enthusiasts.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced rider, you can find plenty of places to go horseback riding in the city.

From desert trails to beach rides, there are plenty of options available, and it is especially best to do it while the weather is is still windy and chilly.

Note: The list is in no particular order.

Here are 5 of the best places to go horseback riding in Dubai:

1. Al Jiyad Stables, Al Qudra Road

This Emirati family-owned stable has been owned and operated since 1997, located in Al Qudra Road, the spot has more than 120 Arabian and part-bred Arab horses perfect for endurance riders to beginners alike. Head out to the Al Marmoum conservation area and enjoy a breathtaking experience in the desert dunes with horses (featuring camels AND ponies too!)

http://www.aljiyadstables.com

Contact 050 599 5866 for more info

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dirham Stretcher (@dirham_stretcher_by_sum)

2. Al Madam Stables, Al Khawaneej

With a stadium, arena, beach and desert ride options available. Anyone who just wants to experience the feel of their first ride or those looking to truly hone their horseback riding training in a safe arena, alongside friendly staff and well-trained horses – then this one’s for you.

This spot is in Al Khawaneej and it’s advisable to book right before or during sunset to avoid the sun for both your and the horses’ safety. There’s even an area to purchase carrots and be able to feed the herd of horses in the place.

https://www.instagram.com/almadamstables/

Contact 0509111877 or 0528167777 for more info.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by اسطبلات المدام 🇦🇪 (@almadamstables)

3. Al Ali Stables, Al Ruwayyah

Al Ali Stables offers horse riding classes, horse livery, desert and beach rides.

Here, you can learn the basics of horsemanship and enjoy a beautiful ride through the desert or along the beach with their experienced instructors.

https://www.instagram.com/alali_equestrian_club/

Contact 0554788889 – 0554556688 for more info.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by نادى العلى للفروسية (@alali_equestrian_club)

4. Sahara Stables, Al Ruwayyah- Al Ain

You can tell a lot about a horse riding school or spot by the way the horses are treated and reviews of the Sahara Stables is second to none when it comes to this, as well as the trained aspect of each horse.

Sahara Stables offers livery, leasing, riding, jumping, AND endurance training as well as the desert and beach rides one can expect from a horse riding school in Dubai and EVEN a photoshoot offer.

https://www.instagram.com/sahara.stables/

Contact 0554839326 for more info.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HORSE 🐎 RIDING IN DUBAI 🇦🇪 (@sahara.stables)

5. Just Ladies Horse Riding School, Wadi Al Amardi

An all-ladies horse riding school located in Dubai’s Wadi Al Amardi, Just Ladies Horse Riding school has an exceptional livery for horses – showcasing its super Dubai quality. You can book yourself and the girls a fun riding class or a desert-ride.

How fun!

https://www.instagram.com/just_ladies_horse_riding/

Contact via this link for more info.