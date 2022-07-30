5 Fun Indoor Activities In Dubai To Beat Your Boredom And The Heat

Let’s face it, it’s been hot, too hot to plan those outdoor activities we oh-so-love about Dubai in the winter. This, however, does not mean we should remain sulking indoors.

We still live in the greatest city in the world, with PLENTY of options on indoor activities.

So if you’ve been stuck from work to home and vice versa, why not switch this week up and try just ONE of these activities?

1. BOUNCE, Al Quoz

Bounce, hop, jump, turn AND feel your freest at Bounce, located in Al Quoz. While you’re at it, why not grab your active friends along with you?

BOUNCE is an indoor trampoline park with basketball hoops, dodgeball & a giant airbag, plus a coaching program. Sounds fun.

P.S. They even have a summer offer for AED120 that gets you a two-hour super pass AND, are you ready for this, a LARGE pizza? That sounds like the ideal situation, especially after all the bouncing that’ll occur.

2. Dubai Indoor Kartdrome, Motor City

If you like go-karting but worry about the heat, worry no more. Motor City’s gem is the indoor kartdrome where you’ll find that there are more activities than just this one.

Round up the gang!

More info here.

3. IMG Worlds of Adventure

The city’s largest indoor theme park just had to be included. If you thought theme parks were reserved for the outdoors only, you’re mistaken – IMG has games themed Marvel, Cartoon Network, Lost Valley, IMG Boulevard, The Haunted Hotel, Kids Zone.

More info here.

4. Adventure Zone, Galleria Mall

Trampolines, rock climbing, AND all the other fun activities for you (some) and the kiddos.

Best part about Adventure Zone is that they have several branches, TWO in Dubai and another in Abu Dhabi.

More info here.

5. NoWayOut – Escape Room, JLT and City Walk

If you, your friends and/or family members are more trivia, puzzle peeps – an escape room is the best way to get a thrill, while remaining indoors.

No Way Out, in JLT and City Walk, has plenty of themed rooms for you and whomever you choose to take with you to pick from!

More info here.