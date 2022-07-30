Dubai
5 Fun Indoor Activities In Dubai To Beat Your Boredom And The Heat
Let’s face it, it’s been hot, too hot to plan those outdoor activities we oh-so-love about Dubai in the winter. This, however, does not mean we should remain sulking indoors.
We still live in the greatest city in the world, with PLENTY of options on indoor activities.
So if you’ve been stuck from work to home and vice versa, why not switch this week up and try just ONE of these activities?
1. BOUNCE, Al Quoz
Bounce, hop, jump, turn AND feel your freest at Bounce, located in Al Quoz. While you’re at it, why not grab your active friends along with you?
2. Dubai Indoor Kartdrome, Motor City
If you like go-karting but worry about the heat, worry no more. Motor City’s gem is the indoor kartdrome where you’ll find that there are more activities than just this one.
Round up the gang!
More info here.
3. IMG Worlds of Adventure
The city’s largest indoor theme park just had to be included. If you thought theme parks were reserved for the outdoors only, you’re mistaken – IMG has games themed Marvel, Cartoon Network, Lost Valley, IMG Boulevard, The Haunted Hotel, Kids Zone.
More info here.
4. Adventure Zone, Galleria Mall
Trampolines, rock climbing, AND all the other fun activities for you (some) and the kiddos.
Best part about Adventure Zone is that they have several branches, TWO in Dubai and another in Abu Dhabi.
More info here.
5. NoWayOut – Escape Room, JLT and City Walk
If you, your friends and/or family members are more trivia, puzzle peeps – an escape room is the best way to get a thrill, while remaining indoors.
No Way Out, in JLT and City Walk, has plenty of themed rooms for you and whomever you choose to take with you to pick from!
More info here.