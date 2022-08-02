5 Instagram Worthy Refreshing Summer Treats Around The UAE

We brought you the freshest, yummiest and most Instagrammable treats to beat the summer heat across the UAE:

5. Sharing is caring with this delish Turkish refreshing treat!

What? Summer delight in a box! Gather your friends for this delish baklava Ice cream box from Saddle featuring kunafa cups, Ice cream, Baklava sticks, Syrup and all the utensils you and 13 of your friends need!

Where? Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Al Ain, Ajman, Fujairah

For more info visit their website here

4. The duo you didn’t know you needed

Watermelon + Feta = the perfect summer combo.

What? Who doesn’t love a good sweet and savory combo? Refresh your taste buds and beat the summer heat with this watermelon feta combo slushy definitely something to be devoured in this heat ☀️

Where? Cake Al Taybeen, Sharjah

How much? AED26

For more info click here

3. Soft serve is out, Fresh fruit ice-cream is in

It doesn’t get fresher than this!

What? Enjoy fresh mango ice-cream, so fresh it’s literally served inside an actual mango! If you love mangos, this refreshing dessert is definitely for you.

Where? Cake Al Taybeen, Sharjah

How much? AED 22

For more info click here

2. If you’re a summer baby, ditch your birthday cake for this

Your birthday cake just morphed into a sweet and savory burger

What? A truly unique combo: Spicy fried chicken, special Oh Yeah! and homemade peanut butter sauces, vanilla ice cream, topped with candy floss & a lollipop

Where? SLAW Jumeirah, dine-in

How much? AED43

For more info click here

1. Dubai’s signature flavor in an instagrammable treat

Who doesn’t love Dubai’s signature flavor?

What? A creamy Mascarpone soft serve with crushed dates & date syrup, served in the most adorable camel themed cup, so you can take a snap for the gram. Enjoy this affordable treat by the fountain for an even better experience!

Where? Dubai Mall

How much? Just AED12!

For more info click here

