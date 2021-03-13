د . إAEDSRر . س

5 Items You Need To Spruce Up Your St. Paddy’s Day Festivities At Home

Paddy’s Day is around the corner and everyone is BUZZing!

St Patrick’s Day is an Irish cultural celebration, but because the Irish LOVE a party, Paddy’s Day has transformed into a worldwide event, so this March 17th take your parties indoors (obvs) and decorate away with these 5 awesome items:

5. Place your drinks on proper green coasters with the Clover Irish Art St. Patricks Day coasters

Get it here for AED146

4. A St. Paddy’s-themed photo background for a prop for all those selfies

Get it here for AED140

3. Display these rhinestoned bandanas across your home

Get it here for AED59.95

2. Bake away with a st. Paddy’s themed cookie cutter patterned perfectly for the day!

Get it here

1. Level it up with a decorative 6-piece string!

Get it here 

