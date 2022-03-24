7 Of The Hottest Spots And Events You Need To Try This Weekend!

This weekend is packed with exciting events and lots of delish dishes to try! Are you Ready?!

7. Bring the Island vibes to you

This perfect staycation spot will have you feeling like you travelled to your dream island destination, minus the passport and flights hassle!

What? Stunning beaches, private villas, show-stopping sunsets and a dreamy island experience package.

Where? The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

When? Available until December 2022

Price? AED 3,000++ per night per villa

For more details and bookings click here

6. Relax and sip on the yummiest cocktails at the biggest and best drinks festival in the REGION!

What? This 16-day event will bring together the best of the region’s cocktail culture for a one-of-a-kind festival of mixology. Experience World Class cocktails in more than 50 of the top venues and bars across Dubai & Abu Dhabi.

When? 18th March till April 3rd

Where? More than 50 venues across Dubai & Abu Dhabi.

Price? Experience World Class cocktails for only AED40 in 50+ venues

For more info click here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cocktail Festival UAE (@cocktailfestivaluae)

5. Burgers Galore!

What’s better than kickstarting your weekend with indulging in mouthwatering burgers and cooling down with some Redbull? To mark the opening of its third Dubai-based, dine-in location in Motor City’s all-new Neighborhood Food Hall, the delicious homegrown burger brand High Joint will be ‘The High Brunch’

What? High Joint’s brunch package will comprise three drool-worthy burgers in slider form so that guests can sample everything, as well as fries for the table and a sharing platter featuring items from the branch’s exclusive menu

When? Sunday 27 March from 5pm – 1am.

Where? Green Community

Price? AED 175 per person or AED 250 for two

To book The High Brunch, DM @high.joint or visit highjoint.com for more info.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by High (@high.joint)

4. For all the fashion enthusiasts!

Three days of fashion shows, and events with renowned international and regional designers.. We’re in! Whether you’re a fashion fanatic or in the industry, this event cannot be missed!

What? Middle East Fashion Week is coming to Dubai and bringing some of the biggest and brightest global names in fashion who will kick off the programme with a series of spectacular runway shows.

When? 27 -29 March 2022

Where? The Agenda, Dubai Media City.

For more info and to make sure you don’t miss out on the fun, Register here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Middle East Fashion Week (@middleeast.fashionweek)

3. Breathtaking views delicious food, and groovy tunes!

You deserve to unwind this weekend! Treat yourself to a poolside brunch whilst you enjoy live band tunes and mesmerizing views of the Dubai Downtown Skyline.

What? High Note’s new open Pool and Sky Lounge is the perfect way to start a chill weekend. Enjoy free-flowing drinks and an array of delicious international delicacies, pasta and pizza stations and even live barbeque!

When? Every Sunday from 2pm -6pm

Where? Rooftop Level, Aloft Al Mina Hotel – Dubai – United Arab Emirates

Price? 149 – Soft Beverages Package including homemade lemonades, soft beverages, chilled juices etc.

199 – Free Flowing House Beverages Package (including house spirits and wines, and select cocktails)

249 – Free Flowing Premium Beverages Package (including premium spirits and wines, cocktails, bottle beers)

For more info and bookings click here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by High Note Pool and Sky Lounge (@highnotedxb)

2. Kickstart your day with delicious Indian flavors!

It is the most important meal of the day, so make sure it counts! Relish in Indian flavours with Jehangirs’ new breakfast menu that offers an array of options to have a tasteful start to the day.

What? Enjoy Mughlai cuisine with a modern twist amidst an immersive ambience. Jehangirs’ Breakfast menu is curated to satiate the soul with flavourful delicacies!

Where? Shop #5, AWR M Square Building, Near Burjuman, Al Mankhool, Dubai, UAE

When? 7 am – 11 am

Price? Varies depending on selection

For more info visit their Instagram or click here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jehangirs Restaurant (@jehangirs.restaurant)

1. Break a little Sweat and enjoy Expo before it ends!

There’s no better way to start a productive day than with a little sweat and stretch. Even better when it’s on the last weekend of Expo 2020!