Latest
5 Of The Most Instagrammable Spots In Expo 2020 Dubai
The Expo 2020 site has some of the MOST instagrammable spots and its a perf chance to spam your gram! Here’s a look!
1. Get A glimpse of the World’s largest unsupported dome at the Al Wasl Plaza
The Al Wasl Plaza blew our mind right when it was inaugurated. It is the ‘beating heart’ of Expo 2020 Dubai and is considered to be the world’s largest unsupported dome in the world.
The dome is 67 meters tall and 130 meters wide and was also used as a 360° surface for laser projection during the opening ceremony.
2. Take a stroll in the Japanese Pavilion
The three-dimensional origami-inspired pavilion is a combination of stunning patterns. The Japanese pavilion is a picturesque structure, representing the connection between Japan and the Middle East. The pavilion boasts white, asymmetrical architecture and is just perf to get your followers curious.
3. Enjoy a bird’s eye view of the Expo 2020 site from the ‘Garden in the Sky’
This slick structure gives you an ultimate EXPO 2020 bird’s eye view. The garden sits pretty 22 meters above ground, it’s a ‘flying park’ and offers 360-degree views of the 4.38 sqm Expo 2020 Dubai site.
And, when you visit the Sky Garden at EXPO 2020 the cabins will rotate as you ascend and descend – how cool is that?!
4. Get WOWED at the magical Waterfalls – located between the Al Wasl Plaza and Jubilee Park
And, its even more stunning at night!
5. Experience a lagoon right here in Dubai at the Brazil pavilion
Designed around a walkable ‘water blade’, the Brazil Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will refresh visitors from around the world by recreating the sights, sounds and scents of the country’s riverside areas.
This one’s sure to give you proper rainforest feels!
