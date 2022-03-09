5 Reasons Why Dubai Peeps Are Staycationing At The Relaxing Adagio Premium The Palm

Vacations are meant to be stress-free and leave you feeling relaxed, but travel right now just sounds like a hassle… AMIRITE?! Either you’re missing a dose, the tickets are too pricey, or the weather isn’t right… there are LOTS of reasons. But why travel for your vacation when you can have an amazing one right here in Dubai?

Better yet, why not do it in an aparthotel that comes with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf, doesn’t break the bank, and truly leaves you feeling at ease during your stay. Where’s that place? Only Adagio Premium The Palm!

Here are 5 reasons why you should staycay at this serene waterfront hotel

5. What could be more beautiful than a hotel that overlooks The Palm Jumeirah

A very important detail you have to focus on when selecting a hotel is the location and if you’re going to staycay in Dubai, consider The Palm because it’s gorgeous! Adagio Premium The Palm serves the best skyline of the Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai and it’s a stone throw away from Palm West Beach. But if you’re thinking the stay will come with a high price tag because of the location, think again!

4. Feel at home during your staycation

Forget about the ‘living from a suitcase’ feeling, this hotel will be your ideal home away from home! They’ve got 163 spacious serviced apartments, with 94 studio and 69 one-bedroom apartments. The wooden and oak decor gives the rooms such a homey feel, not to mention the private balconies, rain showers, fully-equipped kitchen, and laundry facilities. From the first step into the lobby, you’ll feel like you won’t want to check out anytime soon. You’ll feel completely at ease like you do when you enter your own home.

3. You’re not on vacation if you don’t visit the beach

Adagio Premium The Palm is set on the beautiful island, which means it’s got its very own beach areas where you can catch the rays. There’s nothing better than sitting back on the lounger with some sunglasses on and enjoying delicious bites and bevvies by the beach as you soak up some vitamin D.

2. Adagio Premium The Palm is known for its comfy feels

What’s a vacation without relaxation time? To truly make your stay worthwhile, the aparthotel has a temp-controlled rooftop pool that overlooks the glistening Arabian Gulf, a 24-hour gym for the athlete in you, and an indoor sauna and jacuzzi because you deserve to feel tranquil! If you’re up for a little adventure, rent one of the complimentary bikes and explore the 1.6km promenade of West Palm Beach.

1. What’s a staycation without hearty food?

Since you are what you eat, Adagio Premium’s Fixie Café has delicious and hearty menu options so you can feel great throughout your stay. Celebrate a healthy and happy lifestyle at this indoor and outdoor cycling inspired cafe. Those who stay away from gluten will find dishes and the kiddos will find their favourites too!

The deets