5 Spots At Willow Nursery That Will Have Kids (And Parents) Hooked!

Dubai may be all about the glitz and glam, but let’s spill some tea…it’s also perfect for raising little explorers who love to get messy, learn through play, and connect with nature.
If your parenting goals include muddy hands, paint-streaked faces, and endless giggles, Willow’s got you covered. The nursery combines the UK’s EYFS curriculum with the Reggio Emilia approach, creating a space where kids thrive through structured learning and free play.
Think boutique vibes, a nurturing community, and lots of nature-inspired fun…right in the heart of Dubai!
No wonder everyone LOVES the Willow Children’s Nursery! Marcelle and Bianca, whose little one Ava has been at Willow since 6 months, say, “She’s so obsessed with the splash pad that getting her to leave is a daily battle!” Relatable? Absolutely.
Who needs Al Qudra?! Custom-built with high-quality wood, this space is an outdoor paradise featuring climbing frames, jungle gyms, and a cycling track for the littlest riders.
Every day is a beach day at Willow! Tiny builders love scooping, digging, and creating their sandcastles in this sandy haven.
Little green thumbs, unite! Willow’s botanical garden lets kids discover the magic of gardening while connecting with nature.
Yes, messy play is encouraged here! Stir, mix, and “cook” the perfect mud pie—because childhood memories are made of moments like these.
Willow’s splash pad is the ultimate water playground that keeps the little ones happy for hours.
Whether you work downtown, live by the beach, or love Marina vibes, you’ll find a Willow Nursery near you.
Registration for Term 2 (January) is now OPEN, and spots are filling up fast! And you can also book a tour, or check out their virtual tour if you’re out of town.
Call: 800WILLOW
Locations: Umm Suqeim | Dubai Marina | ONE Central
Email: admin@willowchildrensnursery.com
Visit: willowchildrensnursery.com
