5 Spots At Willow Nursery That Will Have Kids (And Parents) Hooked!

Dubai may be all about the glitz and glam, but let’s spill some tea…it’s also perfect for raising little explorers who love to get messy, learn through play, and connect with nature.

Enter Willow Children’s Nursery, a top pick for parents in the city, where learning meets laughter and adventure!

If your parenting goals include muddy hands, paint-streaked faces, and endless giggles, Willow’s got you covered. The nursery combines the UK’s EYFS curriculum with the Reggio Emilia approach, creating a space where kids thrive through structured learning and free play.

Think boutique vibes, a nurturing community, and lots of nature-inspired fun…right in the heart of Dubai!

Anddd each Willow location across Dubai has its own magic: ONE Central: Perfect for parents working downtown, it's like a lush green oasis in the middle of the city hustle.

Dubai Marina: Known for its rare huge outdoor space—something you don't often find in the Marina.

Umm Suqeim: Near the beach, it's a child's wonderland with sandpits, gardens, and splash pads that'll have kids begging to stay.

No wonder everyone LOVES the Willow Children’s Nursery! Marcelle and Bianca, whose little one Ava has been at Willow since 6 months, say, “She’s so obsessed with the splash pad that getting her to leave is a daily battle!” Relatable? Absolutely.

So here are the 5 spots at Willow that will make everyone wish they could be kids again…

5. The outdoor play structure & cycling track

Who needs Al Qudra?! Custom-built with high-quality wood, this space is an outdoor paradise featuring climbing frames, jungle gyms, and a cycling track for the littlest riders.

4. An epic sandpit

Every day is a beach day at Willow! Tiny builders love scooping, digging, and creating their sandcastles in this sandy haven.

3. A beautiful botanical garden

Little green thumbs, unite! Willow’s botanical garden lets kids discover the magic of gardening while connecting with nature.

2. The much-loved Mud Kitchen

Yes, messy play is encouraged here! Stir, mix, and “cook” the perfect mud pie—because childhood memories are made of moments like these.

1. Need to cool off? Hit the splash pad!

Willow’s splash pad is the ultimate water playground that keeps the little ones happy for hours.

From 4 months to 4 years, Willow is setting the bar high for early education in Dubai with locations in Umm Suqeim, Dubai Marina, and ONE Central.

Whether you work downtown, live by the beach, or love Marina vibes, you’ll find a Willow Nursery near you.

Registration for Term 2 (January) is now OPEN, and spots are filling up fast! And you can also book a tour, or check out their virtual tour if you’re out of town.

Deets!

Call: 800WILLOW

Locations: Umm Suqeim | Dubai Marina | ONE Central

Email: admin@willowchildrensnursery.com

Visit: willowchildrensnursery.com