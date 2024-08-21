5 Super Cool Weekend Adventure Plans For Kids In Dubai!

Looking for some awesome adventures to keep the kiddos entertained this weekend? We’ve got you covered with five fantastic activities that will have them grinning from ear to ear. Whether they’re into thrilling rides, snowy slopes, or exploring the wonders of nature, Dubai’s got it all!

Get ready for a day of non-stop fun at Dubai Parks and Resorts! Explore the excitement of Hollywood at Motiongate™ Dubai with its epic rides and the world’s fastest single-car spinning rollercoaster. Little builders will love Legoland® Dubai and its 40 awesome rides, while water lovers can splash around at Legoland® Water Park—perfect for cooling off in style.

Get ready to travel in time to the future! At the Museum of The Future in Dubai, kids can explore a world full of cool gadgets, futuristic inventions, and mind-blowing exhibits. It’s not just any museum—it’s a place where you can step into tomorrow, today! Snap some epic photos, play with interactive displays, and let your imagination soar in the world’s most awesome building. Adventure awaits, and the future is calling—are you ready to answer?

Step into a world of thrills at IMG Worlds of Adventure, where your favorite characters from Cartoon Network and MARVEL come to life! With four themed zones, including the prehistoric Lost Valley – Dinosaur Adventure, this indoor park offers non-stop excitement. Plus, you get unlimited access to over 22 rides—talk about an adrenaline rush!

Who says you can’t have a snowy adventure even when it’s hot outside? Head over to Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates for a full day of icy fun. Whether it’s skiing, or just enjoying the chilly vibes, this indoor snow park is a winter wonderland in the heart of Dubai. Don’t forget to try the zip lines and snow chairlift for an extra dose of excitement!

Explore a lush, indoor tropical rainforest right in the middle of the city at The Green Planet Dubai. With over 3,000 species of animals and plants, including sloths, toucans, and piranhas, this is an educational adventure your kids won’t forget. Wander through five unique rainforest levels and discover the largest indoor life-sustaining tree in the world—nature at its most fascinating!

With these incredible activities, your weekend in Dubai is set to be filled with adventure, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Let the fun begin!

