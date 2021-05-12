6 Different Activities For Your Long Weekend That You'll Absolutely Love

It’s a long weekend for Eid Al Fitr 2021 is coming up, with ONE day left exactly. Between us two, there are LOADS to do in the city from Tuesday 11 May to Saturday 15 May. So if you haven’t read our ‘things to do during Eid’, click on it here but defo keep scrolling for this one. Think, an extended version of that previous article. Enjoy!

6. A day out at Legoland never hurt nobody Are you looking for a place to have fun with the whole family this weekend? Legoland reopened in April, just in time for families to start preparing their Eid Al Fitr festivities in Dubai! For younger visitors, activities from bumper cars and thrilling roller coasters, there is plenty for everybody at Legoland Dubai. Price? Tickets start from AED 195 (Free for kids under 3). More info here.

5. Have your first lunch with pals at Original Wings and Rings’ – who can handle the spiciest wing? Test yourselves and try out the RAAANGE of flavours they have at Original Wings and Rings. Unlimited food, drinks, and so much more. Don’t miss Original Wings and Rings’ Hot Summer weekly deals. Where? Original Wings & Rings, Level C, Liberty House, DIFC, Dubai. When? Open daily from 12 pm to 1 am. Call 04 359 6900 for reservations

4. Jam it out while rollerblading at the coolest new spot Roll DXB Are you searching for something fun and exciting to do? Drive out to Roll DXB to celebrate Eid Al Fitr in Dubai, in style. The newly-opened roller rink has it all: from lively Roller Disco nights, including Roller Derby, Roller Hockey, Skate Jams, and more! Each session lasting 90 minutes, with the facility being able to accommodate up to 90 skaters (imagine a birthday party here, oh em gee!). All ages are welcome too! It’s open from 4 pm 1 am, more info here. WhatsApp 0558006868 to book a session!

3. Satisfy your noodle cravings at Asian Wok Noodle-lovers and foodies: check out signature Asian Wok sauces produced in-house by wok chefs at Asian Wok. Asian Wok provides its customers with an affordable and authentic experience. Healthy food produced of fresh products and vegetables sourced locally. What else? Noodles for AED10 on Wok Wednesdays, YESS! Where? Asian Wok has four locations in Dubai: JLT, Deira City Center, City Centre Fujairah and Al Barsha Or order from here.

2. Lay out all your feelings and throw it out the water and spend a day beachside at Twiggy La Cantine (FAB!) When searching for a spot to enjoy an excellent meal, Twiggy may be it. It is

internationally influenced by the spirit of the South of France, their cuisine combines Mediterranean flavours with just the freshest ingredients, as well as an exquisite sushi menu to select from. A spot for those who want to rest, drink and dine in an elegant yet laid-back environment. Bold art with newly designed artwork that pays homage to the figure it is modeled after from the 1960s. With an energetic soundtrack and a Mediterranean-inspired menu –including a delectable sushi range – this sun-dappled place offers chic vibes and a chilled but lively environment. Where? Twiggy La Cantine, Dubai from 12pm to 2am Call 04 602 11 05 for bookings. More info here.

1. One of the hottest spots for Japanese cuisine: Mimi Kakushi Would you like to go back in time to the golden age of oriental art deco? Then make a reservation at Mimi Kakushi. The Japanese restaurant located in Jumeirah serves typical Japanese food with a blend of western elements that you will love. Where? Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai. When? Open daily from 6 pm to 2 am. Call 043794811 for reservations or click here.