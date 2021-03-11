Best Of Dubai
YAAAYYY! It's The Weekend And Here Are 6 Cool & Discounted Things You Can Do
Weekend dance alert!! Boom chaa, boom chaa chaaaaa!
The best things to do this weekend are within this article so scroll just a bit further. We’ve got you biking, cooking, relaxing and other fun events that you’ve gotta check out whilst the weather is still darling.
Make the most of the days off with these amazing events!
Not forgetting COVID, the same rules apply. Avoid social gatherings, wear your mask and wash your hands.
Enjoy your weekend, y’all and above all else, stay safe!
6. Save the planet: Adrenaline junkie style!
Infiniti Desert Tours Dubai are inviting residents for a free buggy-ride and desert clean up tour every week. It’s a guided tour and you’ll be picking up waste along the way.
The tours kick off this Saturday and will run weekly from 9am – 11am. As you can imagine, spaces are seriouslyyyy limited so if you’re interested get in touch now!
Take note: A buggy fits two people and the driver should know how to operate a vehicle.
Contact Bruce at Infiniti Tours of you can DM Instagram here.
5. Ironman 70.3 Dubai is happening this Friday! And Rio from Team Angel Wolf will be at the races this time.
Little Rio from TAW will be partaking in his 18th Middle Distance Triathlon!
General registration is now closed for Ironman 70.3, but you can still head down to Kite Beach to show the WolfPack and the other participants your support.
When? Friday, March 12
4. For some truffle love this weekend, pen down Eeten Urban Kitchen onto your calendars!
- Truffle Scrambled Eggs
- Soft scrambled eggs, shaved truffles, mushrooms, parmesan bechamel sauce on a fluffy brioche toast with a side salad for just AED 49
- wholesome Truffle Mac and Cheese
- handcrafted Truffle and Herb Butter Gourmet Burgers
IZZAA TRUFFLE PARADISE FAM.
Apart from all that mushroom love, try out their other hearty dishes like avo smash with poached eggs, Spanish Omelet, 3-egg cheese omelettes, classic, fluffy buttermilk pancakes, the gooey four-cheese melt, healthy but flavorful spinach and egg white omelettes, Mediterranean Garlic Butter Shrimp and tons and tons of vegan options. YUM.
Perfecsh location for a filling brekkie, lunch or dinner! Find EETEN Urban Kitchen on Level P at Dubai Marina Mall.
3. Get kitchen creative this weekend, and order your DIY Pizza Kits from Little Italy Ristorante!
The only vegetarian Italian restaurant in Dubai, Little Italy Ristorante doesn’t just serve DEELISH food but also DIY kets to have you impressing boo big time.
The Pasta kit priced at AED 65 includes 500gm pasta, a choice of three sauces: pesto, del Barone, arrabbiata along with chilli flakes, oregano and parmesan cheese.
The Pizza kit priced at AED 69 includes 3 8-inch pizza base, 250 gm Mozzarella cheese, 150ml classic tomato sauce, 150ml spicy tomato sauce, 1 cup green and black olives, 2 chilli flakes sachets, 2 oregano sachets.
2. A weekend of pampering at Cutting Edge with a flat 50% off all treatments this March!
This discounted salon suggestion is back by popular demand!
The universe has been stalling your salon appointments just so you could make it to Cutting Edge and avail of their 50% flat discount on all their Beauty, Nail, Hair and Massage services. NO strings attached!
Indulge in one of the many relaxing massages offered by the specialist masseuses like Deep Tissue, Swedish, Traditional Thai, Anti-Cellulite, and more to pamper yourself. Book in manny and paddies with the gals and pamper yourself good with 50% off all treatments.
This is in celebration for Women’s Day and the offers will last till the end of March!
Where?
- IBN Battuta Mall, Persian court above home box
- Marina Plaza, GF-1, Dubai Marina
- JLT, Cluster U, Al Seef 3 lake level
Call +971526302533 for more deets, or click here.
1. Binge out this Saturday at Little Itay with their “All you can eat Pizza & Pasta” offer erra Tuesday & Saturday!
Feed the Italiano inside of you with all kinds of pastas and pizzas known to man, all courtesy Little Italy!
Time? From 7pm – 11pm
Price? For AED49
When? Every Tuesday and Saturday