6 Spots Celebrating Galentine’s Day In Dubai

Whether you’re single or you just feel like celebrating the cliche holiday with your besties instead, then consider celebrating the joyous occasion of Galentine’s Day!

It’s basically a day where you celebrate the love you have for your gals and if you haven’t got anything planned, here’s what you can do…

6. Round up the girls for an early Galentine’s Day at La Cantine by Twiggy

Bring your best girlfriends to La Cantine for an early Valentine’s day on February 13 for a night of great food, buzzing music and of course delish drinks!

The girls will get a complimentary drink on the house.

5. If you’re stuck in the ‘Friend Zone’ then go to Distillery Gastropub on Feb 14

While Feb 14 is generally reserved for your partner, it’s actually an anti-Valentine’s Day at Distillery. Welcome the ‘Friend Zone’ with open arms and lots and lots of sharing plates and house bevvies.

4. Catch a chick flick with your gals at Studio One Hotel

Let’s face it, men don’t actually want to watch ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’ so meet your gals on February 14 instead! Put on some comfy PJ’s, pick your fave chick flick and share a large pizza, popcorn, snacks and a bottle of fizz with your bestie.

3. Spill The Bean with your girls on Valentine’s Day

Grab a salad or a sandwich and a drink with your girlies because they deserve to feel the love on Valentine’s Day.

2. Celebrate the love in your friendship at Bla Bla

If you’re a girl’s girl then you’ll love Valentine’s Day at Bla Bla! They’ve got loads of Galentine’s happenings like yoga + breakfast, and ladies day by the pool on February 13.

1. February 13 is for the girls, Praia at FIVE The Palm

Round up your girlies for a Galentine’s day you’ll never forget at Praia with a 3-course meal and 3 drinks.

