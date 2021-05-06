The Weekend Is Here And With 6 Things To Do In Dubai

Just like that, the weekend returns. The time to rejuvenate, cook a healthy meal or plan that outing with your besties. Regardless, Lovin always comes through with a weekly round-up of ALL the things you can do. Keep scrolling!

6. Grab your food buddy to an Iftar experience: to build your meals Nothing says feast quite like a gourmet burger and luckily for us, Dubai is the HAVEN for it, no wait GBK is the specific haven for it. If you’re always up for a foodie adventure, you can head down to any GBK branch and choose 2, 4, or 6 beef, chicken, or veggie gourmet burgers along with fries and drinks. Where? GBK locations across the UAE in DIFC, Mirdif City Center, Jumeirah Lakes Tower – Cluster J, and Abu Dhabi Mall.

5. EETEN Urban Kitchen has an all-day eatery at Marina Mall with PLENTY of Iftar options Starting AED49.99, Iftar options await at Eeten Urban Kitchen that includes fire-grilledmarinated skewers of premium chicken or beef tenderloin topped with blanched ginger and cherry tomato served with brown rice or fries, lentil soup, and a side salad. Each diner who orders this at Iftar will also receive complimentary dates and a Ramadan drink as well. Price? AED 49.99 for the Urban Arabian Chicken skewers

AED 59.99 for the Urban Arabian Beef skewers Where? Marina Mall

4. Planning on staying indoors and checking off your to-do list? Perhaps getting your pad fully sanitised might add to your list Cleaning your space on the surface is one thing but having highly experienced, trained, AND certified hygiene technicians with all the right equipment and eco-friendly chemicals makes a world of a difference. This is where Tanziif comes in. Call them and book an appointment to get your mattresses and sofas deep-cleaned to the max AND you’ll never live the same way again. If you’re keen, you can even join a competition we have going RN, 10 winners can get an AED500 voucher EACH for mattress or sofa cleaning with UV sanitisation. More info here.

3. A multi-sensory type of Iftar awaits at Lana Lusa If you’re up for an Iftar that will stimulate all your senses, you might wanna check out Lana Lusa. Located in Al Wasl Road, this Portuguese feast will have you forgetting all your worries this weekend. Break your Iftar in a relaxed atmosphere, with a set Iftar menu that starts at 7 to 930pm. What it includes: soup, cold and hot mezze, mains, water, a selection of juices and desserts for AED190 per person. If you’re up for staying longer, Suhoor dishes will be served from 930pm straight outta the A la carte menu. Where? Al Wasl Road

2. Have Iftar or Suhoor at a DIFC garden with an iconic playlist (it had to have its own Soundcloud account) For an unforgettable Ramadan, look no further. Ninive is like a hanging garden nestled into the heart of the DIFC. Enjoy iftar and suhoor under the gorgeous canopy where the only thing better than the interiors is the food. When? Iftar: 7pm till 9.30 pm, lids are welcome for Iftar

Suhoor: 9.30 pm until late – Age policy is 18+ How much?

AED250 per person for Iftar menu from 7 pm to 9.30 pm, including water and selection of juices.

A la carte menu for Suhoor from 9.30 pm until late.

